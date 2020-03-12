I happened to be talking to a friend the other day when I mentioned that the Bible is actually a daily guidance book. After conversing about various subjects, I told him, “I’m thinking about trying to kick a bad habit. I find myself complaining too much.” Knowing the fact that it was one of his faults, as well, I thought I’d try some reverse psychology on him and see if he’d go for the bait.
He up and said right away, some complaining is good, you know. My seed was planted as I stood by and let it fester a bit. Casually, I then moved on to the nitty-gritty. “You know it mentions in the Bible that we shouldn’t complain. Googling, “Where in the Bible does it talk about complaining,” I got 47 results from https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Complaining. Checking to see which Bible this verse would be taken from, I checked both The New American Standard (Protestant) Bible and the New Revised Standard Version (Catholic). And neither matched the scripture verses exactly. The verse came closest to the Catholic version than anything I read from that of the Protestant leaning.
Anyway, I think, in my opinion, I think I got my point across. What I can’t seem to get to stop in people’s minds and not go in one ear and out the other is that fact that if the book is studied properly, then it can be a layout of things to remember on a day-to-day basis.
So, when I told my friend I was going to work on not complaining anymore, I told him something that he would remember, Peeveeistically thinking. I can’t just say don’t complain so much. That might sound rude, even though he does a lot of it. I’d rather throw out the expression, “Got to watch those ‘NoVees!’” Once you know what a “NoVee” is, the word with the act just may stick, mentally is.
If I catch myself sulking about the weather, to me, that is a “NoVee.” Other examples include having the soap slide off the soap dish while I’m showering; my pain; and actions committed by others that are simply uncalled for. I have to realize that most of what are “NoVees” should be considered as lessons with the realization that they may reoccur and this time, since a lesson has been learned (hopefully), there will be “NoVee.” Nice little rhyme.
There is a scripture that is spot on concerning this “NoVee,” and it is 1 Peter, 4:9, which states: “Be hospitable to one another without complaining.” Can’t be said any more “Pee Vee-friendlier” than that!
But I’m sure there are certain habits you know you shouldn’t be displaying in public. These are definite “NoVees” in my book. I’m very much Peeculiar as to how people dress. Oh yes, it is easy to pick on the women, but you see if I didn’t find fault easily with the opposite sex, then there would be no “NoVees” to speak of.
May I state that this book bag craze of wearing some kind of bag without anything in it is stupid. It is definitely not becoming, and it certainly doesn’t make one attractive.
Second, being a bit conservative as I am to say the least, I think the PeeVee line for dresses should begin (top-wise) no longer than 5 inches from the Adam’s Apple and stop halfway below the knee and the ankle. It’s a “NoVee” to have one’s dress end round the ankle. Dull colors are “NoVees.” Guys, it’s a “NoVee” to wear scuzzy jeans to church. You are in God’s house, not at some punk rock rally!
I was PEEVed with this year’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing performance. I watched it for a few seconds and quickly changed to other channels. One friend called me almost immediately stating, ‘Are you watching the Super Bowl’ followed with the question, “Do you think any Catholics liked that? ‘That was terrible!’ he said. Another shouted in my earpiece, ‘Lewd! Lewd! Lewd! Where is this world heading for?’ My conclusion was simple. I think the world should get their minds away from flesh and sex. It’s time to turn from “NoVees” now!
