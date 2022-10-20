It was the famous Greek writer, Aesop, who once stated, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” How true. Ever since I accidentally fell and got injured and was housebound, I appreciated the kindness people have given me. Persons took out my garbage, taken me shopping, taken me to the doctors’ offices, and even picked up my medicines, and food shopping. What a blessing.
As I sit here in front of my computer, I have begun to meditate on ways one can be kind to others. The following is what came to mind.
To show your kindness to others, concentrate one’s focus on helping others and not so much oneself. Kindness puts others at the center. It is not focused on how it will benefit us or how many likes or how many not likes we can get on social media. True kindness, above all, comes from a place of compassion, understanding, and goodwill. I could sense all three of these moods from the people who lent me a hand.
One thing I learned to do that I rarely did before was to ask for help. Most everyone will show up within the hour when called upon. Some people consider it a weakness not to do so. Put that out of one’s mind. We are to be servers of our brothers and sisters. We can do so much for others to show kindness, such as helping a co-worker, holding the door open for a stranger or volunteering one’s services for a hospital or a similar institution.
I remember back in the ’70s, I volunteered my time to help at Latrobe Area Hospital. One of my jobs was distributing a newsletter I wrote for the patients. Even the staff took to it. That’s how I met my wife.
Another way to show kindness is to be a good listener. Don’t talk just to be heard. Are we listening only to get a response? Having someone who will give one their utmost attention can aid with anxiety, pressure or relieving stress. Remember, being a good listener requires one to give one’s full attention.
Send packages to others no matter what the size. That will spell out the fact that you care. My mother used to send care packages to Germany at the end of World War II. Some of the items had to be disguised so the Hitler regime could not detect what was contained with the parcel.
She would be driving to the post office maybe twice a week to mail the recipients their boxes.
If ever there is someone who daily shows his kindness, it is my brother Bob. He calls me every night to check up on me. I have other relatives who live out of town, but I rarely hear from them. I tried to call them, but they never answer the phone and all I get is “Leave a message and I’ll call you back.” Sometimes I get a phone call and other times I rarely hear from them. Texting by cellphone has become very popular. If one has one of these phones, give it a try and see if communication can be established.
When going about daily tasks, do so optimistically. One’s disposition just may influence others to also shine a positive light of energy.
While walking the streets of downtown Latrobe, I always smile at those I encounter. Very rarely do I get someone grumpy who doesn’t return my sign of friendship. It’s said to be contagious. It has also been known to have a positive effect on one’s mental health. When people come to me and state, “Hey Pee Vee, do you want to go out to Keystone or Twin Lakes with me?” There is always a smile on their face with hope that I will say “Yes.”
One thing I’ve gotten into the habit of doing is complimenting everyone with whom I come in contact. If they feel good, then I feel good. It doesn’t have to be anything at a big occasion, but little things have complimentary value.
Finally, accept self-compassion. Finding value in oneself is foremost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.