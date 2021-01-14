Every year for the past 20 years, I have put paragraphs of words together in such a way as to encourage readers to do something good for themselves. Titled New Year’s Resolutions, everyone nationwide would be asking their neighbor, “What are the ways you are going to improve your actions that will make you a better person?”
It was easy prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Any amount of people had lists made up already. When January 1 of the New Year fell into place, people jumped into action with plans that this year would be the time period that would be different than those of the past. “I’m going to stick to my guns!” may be one person’s outburst. Initially, the first ideas held more weight than the actions. The list lay before you. It was surely going to be a go. There was no doubt about it.
Then the governor made a statement that we weren’t allowed to go anywhere, certain businesses had to close, and curfews were even put in place. The reason was to stop the virus from spreading. Our ideas of resolutions became abbreviated. I’m not saying we had to put them all on hold. All we had to do was learn how to eliminate some plans while implementing others. This year, in making an outline, each plan of attack has to be centered around three things — social distancing, wearing of face masks, and washing of one’s hands.
I, for instance am planning to quarantine inside my house, not ever leaving, but staying put. I love people, and love to socialize, but not to the extent that I aim to mingle among others who don’t care about others. I have separated myself from those who meet others to chew the fat, or worship among others who don’t give thought to how close they sit while attending church.
I hate wearing masks but am doing so because I want others to feel safe when in my presence. Since I seldom if ever go any place, I still will wear that cloth protector because I know it is the right thing to do to protect others as well as myself. Having a breathing disorder, the wearing of masks is definitely a sacrifice I am engaging in hope others will learn from me.
I have to admit, since I spend most of my days in my kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, I don’t wash my hands as much as I should. My sister has instructed that I wash down all packages coming into the house with soap and water. This should be the top New Year’s resolution for me. I am blessed to have someone come into my home to clean once every two weeks. She does a wonderful job which takes the stress off my back when it comes to this New Year’s resolution.
I was really blessed recently when I got a box in the mail from Highmark containing all the things I will need to fight off this pandemic, from sanitizers, the wiping cloths to even cough drops.
This “gift” gave me a heads-up as to what I should be adding to my list as far as New Year’s resolutions. Included, in addition, was a new toothbrush. My wife used to buy new toothbrushes monthly. Maybe having a new one will be my second New Year’s resolution.
A new resolution I suggested to my sister was to wear latex gloves when touching new boxes or packages that were mailed or shipped to her. I used to buy them by the case and use them for painting. Now, when I remove chicken thighs (the best part of the chicken) from the packaging, I put on a latex glove covering my left hand, reach under the plastic, and pull out a thigh. She thought that my idea was pretty nifty. Of consequence, it’s become her New Year’s resolution.
One thing we all can do is establish some kind of exercise program. I have 16 stairs in my home. My resolution is to use them several times a day even though I don’t feel like it.
Establish one for your benefit. Then do it regularly!
