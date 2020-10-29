Not much is known about dinosaurs except what we’ve read in history books or learned at museums. Such is the case after their extinction. To think 800,000 years after their disappearance, new life came into existence is hard to fathom, at least in my limited mind. Other mammals slowly populated the earth and multiplied to the growth we have today. Nothing ever stayed the same.
Isn’t that the way life’s journey has been since the creation of earth? Life stays the same for a very short time and then there is a sudden change. It does no good to fight it, so the only thing we must do is adapt to it.
When I was a child, I made the best of it. Because of health issues and social issues, I had a very hard time. As I matured, the health issues stuck with me, but I became part of the gang. When I entered high school, I no longer was an outcast, but part of the in-crowd. I attributed much of that to my dancing talents graced upon me so that I could participate at dances over the weekends. When I graduated from high school, that activity fell by the wayside.
When I entered college, new challenges changed my lifestyle that took me from there into my professional pursuits. When I realized that the field of journalism would take me into something new every day, it was obvious. No two days would be the same, always new photos, stories and new people to meet. I loved that type of life all the way up until I retired from photography last year. As can be seen, I’m still writing and will do so until my physical abilities direct me in another direction.
As I began to think about the subject of change, I was initially drawn to the Holy Bible where periods of time never stayed the same but moved on. First, we had the creation of the planets, oceans and man. Then came the woman and a multitude of people. With them came kings, queens and kingdoms. There were laws established, struggles between nations, and armies fighting against armies. Nothing was the same. There was no such thing as peace on earth for long periods of time. The whole Old Testament exemplified man’s greed for power. It would have been nice if agape love would have entered the picture and maintained practices throughout the whole Old Testament, but it never seemed to work out that way.
Then came the New Testament and with it a whole new way of existence. Jesus Christ was born. No longer were the former ways of conducting life maintained, but an introduction of love like no other had ever witnessed. Our Heavenly Father had sent His Son into the world to demonstrate a new way of life, not the same Old Testament behavioral patterns, but a kind and gentleness that were new to many followers. He would not only teach love, but practice healings and many miracles. The shores were no longer the same. Once just a harbor, a place to dock fishing boats, now a place where hundreds of people would gather to listen to Christ teach the Word of God.
After so many years, the Lord was betrayed and sentenced to die on the cross, an innocent man who did no harm to anyone. Willingly, He died on the cross for our sins. Christ died, was buried and rose from the dead and is alive with His Father today. Nothing stayed the same. There was gain to be made in each change.
Today, we are living in a very troubled time. People have pushed God out of their lives, they are not taking the pandemic seriously, and hundreds of deaths throughout the world are taking place. Yet, a good many people think we still live in 2019 and nothing’s changed.
Let this be a warning that social distancing, mask wearing and most importantly, a strong relationship with the Trinity is imminent. When one plays with fire, thinking he or she is not going to get COVID and everyone goes to heaven when one dies is misleading thinking.
Don’t get burnt!
