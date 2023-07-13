I was talking to my friend Nerty (not his real name, but one I’m going to call him every time I write about him) recently, and he told me something that aroused my curiosity. The more I got to thinking about it, I decided to do a story on it. A lot of what he tells me has led me to write stories in the past. He is truly a unique individual.
Recently this ardent Roman Catholic churchgoer said he refuses to go to Mass on Sundays and will only go on Saturdays. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but then I decided to research the matter and I was surprised what I learned. As usual, I always turn to my Catholic version of my Holy Scriptures. There I read in Genesis Chapter 2 beginning with verse 2, “On the seventh day God completed the work he had been doing; he rested on the seventh day from all the work he had undertaken. (3) God blessed the seventh day (Saturday) and made it holy, because on it He rested from all the work He had done in creation.”
When it comes to defining the name “Sabbath” in the Bible, there are two Hebrew words that help explain what it means. The first is “shabbat,” which gets partially translated into the English word “sabbath.” So, what is shabbat? This word simply means “to stop working.” The other main Hebrew word for rest in the Hebrew Scriptures is “nuakh.” This means to “dwell” or “settle.” This is not the same as clocking out from an hourly job. This type of rest is like sitting in front of a fire with a loved one or unpacking a suitcase to stay at grandma’s house for the holidays.
In the creation account, God works for six days creating the world, and he rests on the seventh day (as noted in the scripture above). After six days of bringing order to chaos, he takes the time to “shabbat” from His work. Only a few verses later, we read that God creates humans and then immediately “rests them” or “settles them” with him (Genesis 2:15). The literary structure communicates a link between the concepts of “shabbat” and “nuakh”- they are connected. God leads by example as he rests from work (shabbat), and then he dwells (nuakh) with his people .
We see the clearest picture of God’s presence on Earth in the life of Jesus. Jesus had a lot to say about the Sabbath and the true rest that God intends for humanity. In his Gospel, Jesus is confronted by Israel’s religious leaders and teachers picking corn as they walked through a field on the Sabbath (Matthew 12: 1-2). They also objected to Jesus healing a man’s shriveled hand (Matthew 12: 9-14) saying that Jesus was ignoring the command to keep the Sabbath (Exod. 20:5, Deut. 5:15).
In the book of Matthew, he quotes the words about rest. Jesus said, “Come to me, all ye who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” “Jesus reminds the people of God’s original intention for the Sabbath: unity with God, creation, and each other. Jesus teaches that the Sabbath points to Him, the One Israel prophets promised would come to mercifully restore the rhythm of all creation.
When followers of Jesus observe the Sabbath, we live as if this restoration has already taken place. We take a break from the broken rhythms of hustle and hardship to set aside a time to honor Jesus’ rule, enjoy his presence, and extend rest to the world around us. When we trust God’s invitation to come to him and truly rest, we become places where his presence can dwell.”
So, what does this practice look like for modern Jesus followers? Does it matter what day you observe the Sabbath? “As followers of him, God does not expect us to live by Israel’s laws,” so states Missy Takano, a German missionary from the Black Forest Academy. “However, when we practice this purposeful pause, we truly rest in God’s presence, making room for him to take up residence in our individual lives and communities.”
