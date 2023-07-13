I was talking to my friend Nerty (not his real name, but one I’m going to call him every time I write about him) recently, and he told me something that aroused my curiosity. The more I got to thinking about it, I decided to do a story on it. A lot of what he tells me has led me to write stories in the past. He is truly a unique individual.

Recently this ardent Roman Catholic churchgoer said he refuses to go to Mass on Sundays and will only go on Saturdays. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but then I decided to research the matter and I was surprised what I learned. As usual, I always turn to my Catholic version of my Holy Scriptures. There I read in Genesis Chapter 2 beginning with verse 2, “On the seventh day God completed the work he had been doing; he rested on the seventh day from all the work he had undertaken. (3) God blessed the seventh day (Saturday) and made it holy, because on it He rested from all the work He had done in creation.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.