There was a time in my life when plays came to the stage locally or at the Jennerstown Playhouse, I would do everything I could to “hop the next train” to make sure I wouldn’t miss a performance or a musical. It was nice to know, for example, that in a stone’s throw, I could go to a local theater. Many times, I left stage shows grinning from ear to ear, knowing that the tensions in life had been lifted if only for a few hours before returning to the humdrum of everyday life.
But it wasn’t to last at all theaters. I had to scratch the majority of visitations off my list because the producers could not see beyond their noses that there are two ways to host good, clean entertainment. One was the right way, and of course, the other, not the way I would run a show.
When people felt that it was perfectly all right to use profanity, vulgarity, and the name of the Lord in vain, something’s definitely wasn’t right. Another performance I attended had the actress in a one person play crack jokes about my Church. The audience thought it was funny. I didn’t. When this middle-aged woman saw I wasn’t laughing, she stopped the play, looked me squarely in my eyes and stated, “If you don’t think this play is funny, you are allowed to leave.” I would have except I was in seat 25 of a 50-seat row. It was just easier to stay put. Of course, I think I would have left a message that struck a sensitive note that one can’t just say anything just to get a laugh. There are boundaries.
Should I consider myself one of the rare breeds? If more people would live for God and less for the world, I have a sneaking suspicion these offensive plays would be less and less. No, people like to offend God, it seems, not a safe way to conduct one’s life.
Getting back to the language problem, I contacted the theatre to see why they weren’t omitting words that I found offensive, and was told that when a play is ‘purchased’ to be performed, all the words have to be used as the play was originally written or the deal would have to be scrapped. Fine. Do it. Is there fear somebody may say something or look down on the theatre? After all, some theatres have their roots in a religiosity. Shouldn’t they be going according to “The Book?”
You might find this interesting. Since the incident, I have not returned. I cancelled my membership. But then, again, I’m an old stick in the mud. It’s a sure thing. Those types of performances aren’t my bag.
Back in the late ’70s, I got wind that a band entertained a group of students at a Christian college. It didn’t take long for the word to get out that the music that was aired was Satanic in nature. Right away, I called the public relations department and spoke to the director, a longtime friend of mine. He blurted out, “Well, we have to give the kids what they want!” Something’s not right here. Satan was getting his fill of joy at the expense of God who was not overwhelmed at such humor. Come on, people! Get with the picture! Has it changed? I have no idea. He’s retired, and I haven’t heard or seen him since.
Here’s a question few people know the answer. I, for one, believe it has some truth to it. “Are we living in the end times?” If we are, then it’s time to return to the straight and narrow, don’t you think so? Even though that covers a lot of territory, let’s start erasing the vulgarity in the characters’ line, not to mention taking the name of the Lord in vain.
Just because there are a bunch of uncouth people in the audience who are willing to laugh at just about anything, there has to be a point in time that such practices have to stop — no not just for a little while — but beginning today, onward.
