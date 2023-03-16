Ever since my wife died April 14, 2019, has one word continued to irritate me ever since an artist friend at the Latrobe Art Center took what I said the wrong way. I was having lunch there and I saw her enter. When she stepped up to the counter, I motioned for her to come over to my table. I then proceeded to tell her about my wife. “I have some sad news to tell you,” I began. Then I told her why I was feeling down. “Recently, I ‘lost’ my wife.” What she then told me was of utter surprise I didn’t see coming. “Oh, Pee Vee. I ought to slap your face!” She then turned around and walked away.

To say she was rude was an understatement. To turn around and walk away was also uncalled for.

