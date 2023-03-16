Ever since my wife died April 14, 2019, has one word continued to irritate me ever since an artist friend at the Latrobe Art Center took what I said the wrong way. I was having lunch there and I saw her enter. When she stepped up to the counter, I motioned for her to come over to my table. I then proceeded to tell her about my wife. “I have some sad news to tell you,” I began. Then I told her why I was feeling down. “Recently, I ‘lost’ my wife.” What she then told me was of utter surprise I didn’t see coming. “Oh, Pee Vee. I ought to slap your face!” She then turned around and walked away.
To say she was rude was an understatement. To turn around and walk away was also uncalled for.
Today, I was listening to a television program and the guest singer stated, “Due to this terrible drug problem, I have lost so many of my friends of whom I was particularly close.”
The host of the program extended her sympathy, a better approach to what I experienced. A matter of fact, there are so many other responses one can use other than “a slap in the face.”
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” may be the simplest and straightforward sentence to use. You’re not trying to give a solution to the problem. You are just addressing the fact. Be willing to listen or simply keep the individual company.
I was reading a commentary on death recently and the writer used one of those “four-letter words” to which I am opposed. “Don’t make certain statements when you ‘lose’ someone.” Let’s rephrase that sentence. “Don’t make certain statements when someone close to you “passes.” Or “Don’t make certain statements when someone you love moves on. Many people who are grounded in Christianity will state, “John has moved on to join others in the Heavenly Kingdom.” At least those remaining will probably celebrate knowing of this outcome.
There are a number of things one can do to help console the party or parties suffering grief. “The best thing to do is just be there with them. Let them cry it out, be angry, or stay silent if they want to. They might always want to talk, but they will appreciate having someone there. Those suffering grief will appreciate others cooking for them. Suggested foods are casseroles or savory pies in disposable containers. Have them delivered. Make sure to list the ingredients in case there is an allergy problem. Include reheating instructions. Have a meal plan prepared for several weeks down the road.”
Have a handwritten note sent by mail to the bereaved. Said to be comforting, it can be read later, providing another opportunity for one’s words to register. This is another way to let the husband, wife, or even children know others are thinking of them.
Send presents to the bereaved letting them know they are being thought of. For example, toiletries, blankets, or books may provide comfort especially to children who would also appreciate activity books or stuffed animals. Offer to do housework, laundry or buy groceries.
Guys, have someone take you fishing if the sport has never been introduced to you. Changing environments may help in the healing process. Women, have someone teach you new recipes or how to bake a cake and ice it. Tell those whose husband or wife just died that you will be happy to join the individual when he or she goes to the gym to work out or walk on the paved paths such as the ones we have here in Latrobe.
Is Arlo one of the remaining members of the household? Tell the bereaved you will be happy to dog-sit if need be. Show your concern in different ways. Holidays can be a tough time. Reach out and continue to keep them in your prayers.
Jot down the birthdays of those who have died. Mark the dates on a calendar when the deceased would have celebrated that all important day. Touch base with the living parties. It will mean a lot to them that you remembered.
