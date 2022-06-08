Not long ago, I had a conversation with a customer service employee who instructed me to reset my password as someone had gotten into my account and placed an order for items I never would have dreamed of possessing. I told her I did not know how to find my account to enter a new grouping of letters and numbers, and she said, “No worries, Mr. Paul. I’ll be patient and help you as long as it takes.” With her help, I accomplished my goal.
Sometimes I think we are our own worst enemies. We fly off the handle without devising a plan to work through our challenges. When we were raised as children, we were taught to conform to certain norms as that is what society expects us to do. In our upbringing, we tried to accommodate our parents’ wishes and be the good offspring our parents had hoped.
Now that I am older, I, along with others, my age have challenges pretty much on a daily basis. It may be easier said than done, but I don’t feel threatened by what’s come my way. There are little things that one can do so the apprehension won’t become part of one’s emotional makeup.
First, don’t pile so much on one’s plate at once. Spread out things that can be accomplished over a certain period of time. If one takes challenges “in baby steps,” worrying can be minimized substantially.
Second, don’t bite off more than one can chew, as the old saying goes. When one becomes anxious, one’s body may work into an emotional tither. One may hear phrases stated such as, “But what if,” “Why do I have to wait that long?” or “Do I have to?”
Third, learn to trust others to help when help is needed. These people can be so helpful. Having that dependence upon others in the future spells out the word “hope.” One may think he can take on life all by himself, but it doesn’t work out that way. Turning to a higher power will simplify things considerably.
Fourth, know where everything else is in your house. If one is asked to help organizing the items from room to room, have him or her make a list of where to find things. Worrying that something be found and not having any idea where it could be is a setup for frustration to happen. If one runs his finger down the page and sees it listed as article number 47, for example, that may be a bit simpler.
Fifth, eat healthy foods that will keep one from getting ill. Along with that is getting a good night’s sleep.
Sixth, have a yearly checkup. We seniors are all too familiar with doctor’s offices. If one is capable, walk. Take a friend along.
Seventh, no worries concerning food. There is help to be had from various agencies. One may want to start with the Westmoreland Food Bank. Some of the area churches could lend a helping hand.
When I hired my first employee and trained him to work for me, I trusted him to do as I stated and had confidence that he would follow through. I had no worries that he would do otherwise.
Trust is confidence in the honesty or integrity of a person or thing. In other words, trust is the hope parents have when their teenager borrows the car. To allow is to do something without fear.
I knew a gentleman who used to accompany me to go fishing. There was one pier I took him to which extended one quite a way from the shore. When he walked to the end of the wooden structure away from the shoreline, he noticed there were spiders webbed on either side of the railings. “I hate spiders,” he stated. “I’m not going out on that platform. I’ll fish from shore instead.” “No worries,” I said. “I’ll fish with you along the water’s edge.”
Francesco Forgione, known as Saint Padre Pio, was born in Naples. He became a priest in 1910. He coined the expression, “Pray and don’t worry.” Good advice for the route to take.
