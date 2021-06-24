I don’t get it. When somebody tells me “No,” that one word that is very emphatic. “No fishing!” What’s hard to understand about them? “No hunting on private property” is another example. And third, “No swearing in church!” What’s hard to comprehend about these three words? Yet, people think they have the right to do anything they want and heck with the postings whether they be laws, ordinances, or signs stapled to trees by private citizens.
I live on Ligonier Street in Latrobe. Posting near my house is a speed limit sign stating “25 mph.” Does that mean “80 mph,” “45 mph,” or “10 mph?” No. The speed limit is what is stated, no more, no less.
When I was in high school, I grew fond of a young lady. The weekend dance was soon approaching, and I decided to ask her to accompany me. It didn’t take long for her to bellow out, “No!” which I thought was rude at the time, but soon got over it.
Here are all kinds of ways individuals use that famous word. “No, I’m not as fat as you think I am!” “No, Jesse is really a nice guy!” “No, some websites can be misleading.” “No, you can’t kiss me!” “No, Pumpernickel bread is actually good for you.” “No, Auntie Kaye was not my actual aunt!” “No, trout isn’t the best eating fish. Some say walleye are!” “No, if you are really seeking for truth, read the Holy Scriptures!”
Those are just a few. I bet you can come up with your own. Let me add to my list.
No, it is WRONG to commit abortion just as much as it is against the law to murder someone. No pain. No gain. No, one can’t drive without owning an operator’s license issued by one’s state. No consuming alcohol under the age of 21. No parking in a handicap zone. No dumping of garbage on personal property. No parking of large vehicles for an extended periods of time on city streets. No operating scooters on state highways. No parking of vehicles with trailers in alleys of municipalities. No skateboarding on the sidewalks around and in front of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. No overdosing of opioids and medications that can cause harm to one’s body. No, women must dress appropriately, not outlandishly.
I guess that gives readers a heads-up for starters. What I have failed to mention is my key topic for today. It concerns the dog problem the Greater Latrobe Park and Recreation board is having with users of Legion-Keener Park. That includes the fenced in areas as well as the newly built playground that kids and their parents frequent on a day-to-day basis.
At the gated entrance, there is a 2-by-2-foot sign posted with big letters that begins with the statement, NO DOGS ALLOWED in addition to other statements of prohibitives. This has been a longtime problem that visitors have not gotten into their heads. What I can’t understand is the fine associated with the “NO DOGS ALLOWED” statement. Maybe it’s the fact that only fines don’t faze people because they think they will get away with the violations and no amount of fines will scare them away.
There are reasons for this stipulation. During the Latrobe Farmers Market, dogs and food do not mix. Also, food, kids, and dog excrements aren’t favorable combinations, to say the least. I’ve had people tell me they are not returning to the market because kids pet these animals and then touch their products. “I’m not coming back,” one woman told me.
Another marketeer always brought his dog to the park. He saw nothing wrong with this animal mingling with the kids and the vegetables. After it was over, he let the animal run loose any place it chose to run, particularly after the squirrels. Nothing like kids running in pee and poop!
Keep your dogs at home, folks. Poop and play are not good combinations! On the other hand, remember what the sign at the front gate reads: a monetary fine for those who disobey the rules. Got it?
