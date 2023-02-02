There we sat, my caregiver from Bethlen Home Communities and I having a casual conversation when out of the blue she popped the question, “Say Paul, what will be the subject of your next book?”
That’s a topic I’ve thought about now and then, but never really made a point to give it my all. We then discussed my five books and the characters from each.
My first book, “Off the Wall Favorites” I consider to be the best of my five. If I did write a sixth, I would probably write an “Off the Wall” and an “Inside the Outdoors” combination. That would be very educational from a reader’s point of view.
When I first started writing my “Off the Wall” column, Marie McCandless asked me “What are you going to write about?” Truthfully, I didn’t have a clue. On the other hand, I felt called to try to come up with something. After a couple attempts, it all fell into place, and I was off and running. Now some 23 years later, I think I have enough stored on my computer that I may be able to go for number six.
Then a friend and I got to talking about the past of Pee Vee’s and the many experiences I had over the years operating three main types of stores – first a photographic studio, next a custom framing shop, and last a fishing tackle store and bait shop. It didn’t take long to bring to light those old memories in all three professions.
I first started taking pictures for Latrobe Area Hospital doing mostly public relation coverage for its director, Diana Kreiling. If called upon, I did a minimal amount of photography in the emergency room when people were admitted abused or beaten. I enjoyed most doing the annual reports and using my creativity. Once a year, I made sure my wife’s picture always appeared in the periodical. Due to the demand of pictures, it became obvious that I had to find a building in downtown Latrobe where I could set up a dark room, studio and office. I was blessed when everything fell into place as the answers to my prayers came true.
With my connection to the hospital, I was asked if I could use my pictures to decorate the hospital walls. With a little instruction from a custom framer in town, I started doing that profession as well. Already having a studio, all I had to do was buy the equipment and I was on my way to a new line of work.
I am proud to say at one time I had 33 large photos, double matted and framed, hanging in the hallways and rooms of that institution. One of the pictures was that of my wife as she worked in the lab with a number of other girls.
All went well until I switched over to Pee Vee’s Fishing Lures and Tackle. I was asked by the anglers in my community to begin selling everything needed to partake in that sport. The request came as a result of another such shop burning down and the townspeople desperately needing someone to step in and sell similar goods.
I was excited about my new pursuits. On the other hand, I could see other dilemmas starting to show themselves. I had purchased the equipment for doing quality custom framing work. To this day I still have an expensive mat cutter and shrink wrapper. I don’t foresee doing that type of work in the future due to my health. I’d be willing to sell the merchandise at reduced prices, cheaper than what it cost me. I also have some photo lamps and other equipment up for grabs for those who may be interested. Any ideas?
When my health knocked me for a loop, I knew I was done. Being sick all summer was no walk in the park. The question is, what am I going to do with all this stuff? Have any suggestions? I’m thankful I’m back on my feet again.
I’m sure there are people out there looking for great deals. Are you one of them?
