It didn’t take long after getting into the writing business for me to discover that everyone has a story to tell. At first, it was about others as I was assigned to write about people who found themselves in negative situations, such as accidents, house fires, or even illnesses, to those who became famous because of what they accomplished in life. The bottom line became this — everyone had a story to tell.
It became a matter of keeping my ears and eyes open. Convincing others that their story was worth reading was the icing on the cake. From there it was all downhill.
When I first put a pen to a tablet, it was in college. I had a whole student body from whom to pick. I decided to choose the weekend performers as my first subject matters. Following a pattern of the “five Ws and one H,” everything fell into place. Each story had to fill in the gaps as to “who was it about,” “what happened,” “when did it take place,” “where did it take place,” “why did it take place,” and “how did it happen?” I marked the questions in a notebook and followed along when reference was necessary when writing a story.
I did a few stories for the town newspapers eventually working up to being the editor of a page devoted to news pertaining to college life only. In addition to writing for the Ashland Times Gazette, the editor would send me out on assignments separate from those that were college oriented. I definitely learned the ropes. In addition, I was taught photography by two of the greatest photographers, who gave me every bit of knowledge I needed to know to begin a lasting career. I was able to make approximately $20,000 from a $20 camera investment that I purchased from the newspaper.
After graduating from college, I went on to write for four additional newspapers, and for several other publications, and also participating as a police officer contributing accident investigative skills.
Looking back, so many stories come to mind, both short and long ones.
While in college, I photographed The Fifth Dimension, James Brown, Jose Feliciano, The Association, and Glenn Yarborro. There were so many more, but those are the only ones I readily remember.
When I moved on to the Galion Inquirer after graduating from college, the majority of the pictures I took were news-related, sports, and accidents. Many of the latter were vehicle/train collisions. Motorists thought they could beat the trains. Whole families got wiped out at one time. These were common tragedies. I recall a plane crash that turned out to be a suicide. And yes, I did have to photograph a suicide.
As a cop, we didn’t have the problems back then (late ’60s) as we do have today. I don’t think I would have joined then had it been the same as today. The reason I went to Police Officer’s Training School was to become a mediator between the kids and the cops. However, it didn’t work out that way. The youth wouldn’t have anything to do with me. I was shunned. It took them two years to catch on that I was their friend and not their foe. In that town in which I worked, I gained a nickname. They called me “Mr. Pee Vee.” It has stuck with me to the present date.
Losing my jobs due to health issues, I moved back to Pennsylvania, residing in Latrobe. I opened up Pee Vee’s Photography, joined a church, and got married to my wife, Teri. In addition, I, along with Frank Felbaum and Bill Fodiak, would publish together a periodical called the “Sportsman’s Diary.” It was a small outdoors magazine that covered primarily Westmoreland County. People, places and nature-related activities were featured. I was blessed to photograph activities for the New Edition, Community Edition and Latrobe Bulletin.
That’s my story. When I started my career, I never knew I would cover so much ground including being a constable on patrol. Maybe you’re a writer. With a little initiative, you could give someone fifteen seconds of fame by writing their story. It would be worth the experience!
