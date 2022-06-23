It is with sadness that I read in the Latrobe Bulletin June 15, that my good friend and neighbor, Angelo Caruso, passed away at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, at the age of 90. “Ang” as he was known by many, was instrumental in making Mr. Rogers Neighborhood a better place to live.
Ever since I lived in my house on Ligonier Street, his residence was a stone’s throw from mine. I could look out one of my windows and see him sitting on his porch enjoying the evening breezes that filled the air.
It was back in the early ’70s he published the New Edition newspaper among other accomplishments. I believe he was responsible for the needed publicity when I opened up my photographic studio in the same building I still live in now. The publication office was located in Columbus Hall, 908 Ligonier St., right across from the former Battaglia’s Market at that time. He then changed the paper’s location to Irving Avenue, formerly a residence owned by his father who ran an ice cream shop there. As Ang’s photographer he would send me out on various assignments. The name of the newspaper was changed to the Community Edition with the subtitle, “The Good News Newspaper.” And that it was. He saw to it that it was loaded with inspiring pictures and stories that had a local connection.
One of our most celebrated events occurred on July 4. I would take lots of photos and then rush into my studio, develop the film and print out lots of pictures. I’d then run them down to the newspaper for the following publication. We definitely made a team. In turn he would give me nice-sized advertisements which appeared weekly in the tabloid. I credit him with giving me the help I needed to get my business off to a good start.
Soon thereafter, I met his wife, Emma, and their two sons, Angelo and Lee.
I was impressed by the writeup in the obituary. It said, “He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, was a retired district justice; a former mayor of Latrobe; former member of the Greater Latrobe Board of Education; life member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3; retired fire police officer; co-founder of the Fourth of July Celebration; a longtime member of Latrobe Parks and Recreation Board, and a lifelong member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.”
I used to stand near him when he was a fire policeman on the corner of Ligonier Street and Irving Avenue. Anyone in a two-block area could hear his whistle as he used this “tool” to alert all motorists to obey his commands. We’d often had little conversations. We had to laugh when motorists tried to tell him, “I don’t have time to stop at your signal!” We’d witnessed drivers going up onto the sidewalk just to avoid his signal. We’d then talk about the incident. Being a fire policeman is definitely not an easy job. Cars sometimes come from anywhere. One has to be mindful and have eyes sometimes at the back of their head, as the saying goes. Ang had that ability and managed to keep things under control.
For the many years I knew him, he always came across as a quiet, caring and friendly individual.
Married to his wife for 69 years, they definitely had a good life together. I would visit their home occasionally and Emma greeted me in a friendly manner. I guess one could say they were two friendly people in one friendly household.
I read a quote recently that got my attention. Haruki Murakami once said, “Death is not opposite of life, but a part of it.” It’s inevitable. At some time, we all are going to pass. The hard thing is to lose people in our lives that we love so much. Ang was that type of person. Once one met him, people attached themselves to him. He definitely lived a good life. There should be more people in this world like him.
