A number of years ago, I was talking to the choir director of the church I attend when all of a sudden, she blurted out, “My bad!” Ever since then, I hear more people using that expression. What she was trying to tell me was that she had erred or made a mistake. Other people may have called it a wrong or even a sin. Whatever word one uses, they all mean the same thing, at least as I see it.
Years ago, when I had a store, I’ll never forget a customer coming into my place of business and proclaiming that as long as she’s been a Christian, she’s never sinned. Of course, I had to correct her by stating, “You just did!” Just the other day, I was talking to a longtime friend who told me she could never be a Christian because she never sinned in her life. “I’ve always lived a good life, never harmed anyone, and always tried to help as many people as I can,” she said. “According to Christian theology, all are sinners, and I don’t agree to that train of thought.”
I decided to try something new. I asked my 12-year-old godchild in my recent correspondence, “What is a sin?” Her answer: “I don’t know.” I don’t think a whole lot of people do. From the adults who I interviewed in my past to my recent correspondence, I have come to the conclusion that most people know it as something negative, but from there on, uncertainty lies over just what is a sin.
For the choir director to state that was her way of telling me she made a mistake by professing “my bad.” As a church parishioner she could have confessed she sinned, but it’s not part of the fad to say, “I just sinned,” as it is “My bad.” Personally speaking, I don’t like the latter. But that’s the way it’s been throughout the ages.
Sin, according to Catechism of the Catholic Church “is an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience; it is the failure in genuine love for God and neighbor caused by a perverse attachment to certain goods. It wounds the nature of man and injures solidarity. It has been defined as an ‘utterance,’ a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law. Sin is an offense against God’s love for us and turns our love away from it.
“Sin engenders vice by repetition of the same acts. It is a personal act. It is an utterance, a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law. It is an offense against God. It rises up against God in a disobedience of Christ. It is an act contrary to reason. It wounds man’s nature and injures human solidarity. The root of all sins lies in man’s heart.”
There are many kinds of sins. There are acts against God. Pride is one of these. Those who take pride in themselves feel they are better than others. Second, is a person who is full of greed. He has an intense desire to accumulate large amounts of something, such as food or money, especially one who tries to acquire more than one needs. Wrath is another sin. One who displays strong, stern or fierce anger toward others is committing a wrongful act. One who has an intense sexual craving toward others has been known to commit the constant acts of lust, another sin.
Another way man has pushed God out of his life is by committing gluttony. When he does this, he has an overindulgence and overconsumption of food, drink or wealth items, particularly as status symbols. Being guilty of committing sloth exhibits one’s laziness and reluctance to work. The guilty is being just plain lazy. Other sins include strife, jealousy, drunkenness, and unbelief.
We as human beings are weak by flesh, but strong through Spirit. We are overcomers, not by giving up, but by lifting up our weaknesses to the Lord, that through His compassion and mercy, He will be quick to forgive each and every one of us time every time we back slide, in addition to helping us gain strength. Seek His forgiveness through confession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.