After putting out a survey around the world, getting responses back concerning the words “Mother Nature,” I thought what I wrote last week would be sufficient. Then came the following replies. That meant one thing. I had to do a follow-up column, for what I was told was far beyond my imagination and thus, I decided I had to share other people’s opinions as well.
I never stopped interviewing people whether it was on the street, at picnics or by email. I was amazed that individuals were stunned by my question. After all, I heard the name repeatedly on my television stations by announcers reporting the evening news. For example, one may have heard, “Last night in Mississippi, Mother Nature caused massive destruction to roughly 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, and the nearby town of Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of additional structures were severely damaged.”
When I asked parishioners at my church picnic, five people stared out into space momentarily hesitating before responding, “I don’t know.” One person told me, “We all know that God is love, so a loving God wouldn’t cause such destruction as was found in the south. Therefore, you don’t want to think that we have a God who would cause this massive destruction.” Another person stated while pondering the subject, “We can’t understand the mind of God.” Two people concluded that it was another name for weather. One man told me trees. And another church member who knew her Scriptures said, “It can’t be the God that is talked about in the Bible.” Another scholarly woman stated, “If you study the book of Genesis, it clearly states we are to conserve what God created for us.”
While attending Mass one Sunday, I sat in my pew listening attentively, I heard it read from the first book of the Old Testament, Genesis, that explains the first story of creation, “In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was formless wasteland, and the darkness covered the abyss, while a mighty wind swept over the waters.” (Genesis:1-3, New American Bible) As I see it, God created this wind that’s caused all the destruction.
Then I received an email from Pittsburgh author Jim Wudarczyk who wrote, “Regarding the term ‘Mother Nature,’ perhaps the source of the term may be found in Grecian and Roman mythology.” He then expounded on his understanding concerning those two words.
“Above the main entrance to Iron City Brewing on Liberty Avenue in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh is a stone carving of Demeter, the goddess of grain. An appropriate classical motif, Demeter has watched over the buildings since 1886. Also known as Ceres, the cult of Demeter is believed to have existed since 1500 B.C. Established during the Mycenae period, the tale of Demeter involves the kidnapping of her daughter Persephone (Kore) by Poseidon. When Poseidon fell insanely in love with Persephone, he whisked her away to the underworld of Hades. Demeter became so despondent that her grief would not let anything grow upon the earth. As the terrible famine continued to plague the earth, mankind cried out to Zeus, who heard their petition and sent Hermes to Hades to petition for Persephone’s release. While a captive in Hades, Persephone made the mistake of eating some pomegranate seeds. Since she had eaten food in the underworld, Persephone was prohibited from returning to the earth. Since Zeus decreed that the captive be released, Poseidon agreed on the condition that each year she’d be allowed to return to her mother for eight months but must return to him for four months. When Demeter saw her daughter, she was overjoyed that the earth became fruitful again. This accounts for how the earth is green and productive for eight months a year, and it lies barren for the four months of winter. The cult of Demeter continued until the fourth century A.D. Most likely the carving above the door of the temple of brewing was modeled on the colossal statue of Ceres in the Vatican Museum.”
A California visitor told me the name came from an Alaskan Indian tribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.