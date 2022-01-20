When it comes to this time of the year, particularly this date, two things immediately come to mind: the inhuman brutality man has toward another human being and my son’s birthday. One is a very horrendous thought, and the other one filled with joy.
When man can kill an unborn child, that reflects the mentality of the person committing the crime. To many it is not a crime, but a right. The question has to be raised: In whose eyes is this statement being made, someone who no longer wants a fetus or its Creator? Certainly, the immoral sees nothing wrong with it.
To prove how uncouth man can be, I was watching a television show recently on how a man on a pig farm castrates these animals. I was shocked, to say the least, when a video was aired showing workers biting off the reproductive organs of young animals. This backed up what I’ve always believed: Man is the cruelest animal God ever created.
Once I was fishing beside a man when I saw him filet his catch and then returned its remains to the water. How brutal can one get?
On the other hand, allowing an unborn child to be killed falls into the category of cruelty to the nth degree.
I am a staunch pro-lifer because I believe I have an obligation to God who created me. To push Him out of my life, disobeying His Word, and make Him believe that I am in control, not Him, is wrong in every sense of the word.
This baby-killing business all came about due to a determination that was made Jan. 22, 1973, when the Supreme Court announced the decision in Roe v. Wade, a challenge to a Texas statute that made it a crime to perform an abortion unless a woman’s life was at stake. The case had been filed by “Jane Doe,” an unmarried woman who wanted to safely and legally end her pregnancy. The court struck down the Texas law. In its ruling, the court recognized for the first time that the constitutional right to privacy “is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.” (Roe v. Wade, 1973).
To reach its decision in Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court drew on decades of case law that established that the government cannot interfere with certain personal decisions about procreation, marriage and other aspects of family life. The decision reflected the changing times. By the late 1960s, a nationwide effort was underway to reform the criminal laws in effect in nearly every state.
Tomorrow pro-life marchers from all over our country will be marching to Washington, D.C., to speak their minds letting the decision makers of our government know Roe v. Wade must be overturned so that people start living humanely and stop going against God’s principles. Those who insist that killing the unborn their way, any way, will be held accountable — believe me when I state this. We as pro-lifers must stand for what is right and not give in to the ways of the world. God’s way is the only way.
Also tomorrow, my son will be celebrating his 42nd birthday. Thinking back, he certainly has brought joy to everyone who has crossed his path. I remember back when my wife screamed to me across our living quarters announcing, “My water has broken!” Jumping out of bed, she immediately ran to the phone and called her mother. Mom said, “Don’t call me, call the doctor!” I then ran downstairs, jumped in the car and turned on the ignition. Putting the car in the proper gear, we sped to the hospital. Running into the emergency room, I hailed a nurse. We hastened to obstetrics. No sooner did we get there then I was called into her room. I watched Aaron being born on the March for Life day, proving to us he was certainly a gift from God.
