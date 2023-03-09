When I was in Ohio back in the late 1960s, I met a young lady who was very attractive. Most of the time when I meet someone of the opposite sex, I feel drawn to her if not by looks, usually by personality. It didn’t take long for us to hit it off and we became fond of each other. The one thing that caught me off guard was that she came on to me. I didn’t make the first move. Usually, when I’m attracted to a female, I do a bit of flirting first, and then see what transpires. When she used my tactics, I was dumbfounded.
On the other hand, I taught her something that became new to her. I went about our relationship with unconditional love, a subject I talk a lot about nowadays because I feel many couples don’t understand what the prefix “un” means.
Looking it up in Webster’s Dictionary, I learned that the prefix actually has three meanings, “not” or “not having,” “the United Nations,” and “a reversal of some action.”
I believe I was the first male in her life who taught her what unconditional love was all about. Up to that point, Zelda Z. came onto guys knowing they would respond as she hoped they would. When we sat down and had a good conversation, she told me I was the first person who kept coming back to her even though she dumped me several times. “Paul,” she’d say, “You have a love for me that I have never experienced from other men I have dated.”
A matter of fact, many years later, when our whole family was vacationing at the beach in Delaware, I was relaxing by crabbing off a pier when all of a sudden, a young lady came over and sat down beside me and started telling me things that only she knew about our relationship from our past. I was truly mesmerized. Could this be Zelda? Then her final words threw me for a loop. “I just want to thank you for everything you did for us when you still lived in Galion. (She had had a baby by a schoolteacher just before I moved back home to live with my parents.) Then she left. As I turned around to see where she went, she had vanished. Did she come back as an apparition? Was she killed by someone who was annoyed at her to the point that this individual took her life? I guess I’ll have to wait until I pass to have my questions answered in the heavenly kingdom.
There was a salesman (now deceased) who used to call on me periodically when I had my store open. We got into a little discussion one day. I asked him, “Do you love your wife unconditionally?”
“Sure, I do,” was his response.
“Wonder if she ran off with another man?” was my next question. “Would you still love her?”
He shouted back at me, “Of course not!”
What happened to the “un” prefix? It seems to me he didn’t think first before answering my questions.
I think the marriage between my wife and I consisted of unconditional love, at least on my half it did. That’s the only way we could have made it close to 49 years. We had some uncalled-for battles, but we hung in there together until death did us part.
I always get a smile on my face when I think of the word undies. Could that word be referring to underwear, meaning “clothes worn under other clothes?”
“Unzip” is an interesting word. “Zip is actually pulling up the metal clasps.” Unzip as meaning “the reversal of some action” fits the second definition.
Anyone watching me trying to walk will readily see that I am a gimped unsteady geezer! I’m working myself back to being steadier.
The other word that begins with that prefix is one I love to share with others. It’s the word “unit.” It means something of an actuality. Without the “un,” the definition is either the same, or by Webster “not” or “not it.” Anything that is “not it” means “nothing,” right?
