When I was in Ohio back in the late 1960s, I met a young lady who was very attractive. Most of the time when I meet someone of the opposite sex, I feel drawn to her if not by looks, usually by personality. It didn’t take long for us to hit it off and we became fond of each other. The one thing that caught me off guard was that she came on to me. I didn’t make the first move. Usually, when I’m attracted to a female, I do a bit of flirting first, and then see what transpires. When she used my tactics, I was dumbfounded.

On the other hand, I taught her something that became new to her. I went about our relationship with unconditional love, a subject I talk a lot about nowadays because I feel many couples don’t understand what the prefix “un” means.

