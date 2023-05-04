All through March and into April, our country’s south has been hit with devastating storms, tornados and flooding, much of which we’ve never seen before. Watching and listening to the evening news two names have jumped out and caught my attention particularly this year. They are “Mother Nature.” We are told this is the cause of so many people losing their homes. Year after year, we’ve heard this term. This is the first time I’ve decided to do some research and find out who or what is meant by those two names. Surveying my readers via the internet, I asked them, “According to your understanding, what is another name for Mother Nature?” I got flooded with emails.

One Latrobe resident wrote, “They say Mother Nature, but could it be the machine that our government is using to control the weather? The machine is called HAARP. China has one also. Don’t know what theirs is called.” The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere. The HAARP site is an ideal location for deploying synergistic instrumentation for studying radio and space physics.

