All through March and into April, our country’s south has been hit with devastating storms, tornados and flooding, much of which we’ve never seen before. Watching and listening to the evening news two names have jumped out and caught my attention particularly this year. They are “Mother Nature.” We are told this is the cause of so many people losing their homes. Year after year, we’ve heard this term. This is the first time I’ve decided to do some research and find out who or what is meant by those two names. Surveying my readers via the internet, I asked them, “According to your understanding, what is another name for Mother Nature?” I got flooded with emails.
One Latrobe resident wrote, “They say Mother Nature, but could it be the machine that our government is using to control the weather? The machine is called HAARP. China has one also. Don’t know what theirs is called.” The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere. The HAARP site is an ideal location for deploying synergistic instrumentation for studying radio and space physics.
A gentleman from one of our states responded, “Mother Nature is the earth run as a single physiological system. An entity that is alive. Just like each cell in our bodies is both independently alive and part of the greater whole, we are independently alive but part of a greater whole on earth.”
Then I had a variety of synonyms that entered my machine: “Mother Earth (2), the world, the universe, and the planet.” One Catholic Latrobe resident stated, “God’s work that’s never finished.” Another person stated, “Mother Nature is what naturally happens.”
Then came this answer from a good friend. “In my opinion, when people refer to Mother Nature, they are doing their best to avoid talking about God for one reason or another. People don’t want God in their lives in any way at all. Is God angry? Perhaps the destructive nature of Mother Nature is really the anger of God at immorality in our world. Either way, in my opinion, Mother Nature is a way that people use to avoid talking about God. Even in legal or financial documents, there is sometimes reference to the “acts of God” meaning uncontrollable circumstances. You never hear about acts of Mother Nature in these documents.” Two people told me, “Mother Nature was another name for God.”
The first question that struck my mind was if the idea of Mother Nature is biblical. I found the answer at www.gotquestions.org. According to the website, “The earliest written and most reliably dated references are found in Mycenaean Greek transcripts dated 12 or 13 B.C. The term ‘Mother Earth’ is transliterated as ‘ma-ga’ or ‘Mother Gaia.’ This notion had its roots in pre-Socratic philosophers who had invented Nature, and it was further championed by the Greek philosopher Aristotle. Other cultures have embraced the notion that ‘nature’ had its own spirit and relevancy unique from God the Father.”
The American Indian is one such culture that believes that there is something called an Earth Mother that provides the water of life that gives them the abundant provisions of food. They believe God provides our basic needs of food, shelter, water and life.
The term Mother Nature is used in a general way to refer to the environment as a whole. The term is used in association with global warming. News reports of rising temperatures, savage wildfires, earthquakes and hurricanes demonstrate that Mother Nature is a kind of capricious goddess who wreaks havoc throughout the earth.
The words Mother Nature do not appear in the Bible. The Bible clearly teaches that God is the creator of everything and therefore nature cannot be our mother in that sense. Unfortunately, fallen man’s hearts forge many false gods, giving them names like Baal, Chemosh, and in our day, Mother Nature. These false gods are all evil. Ascribing God’s mighty control over nature to the false deity Mother Nature is blasphemy. God controls the forces of nature.
“When he thunders, the waters in the heavens roar, and he brings up clouds from the end of the earth, Makes lightning flash in the rain, and brings forth the wind from his storehouses.” (Jeremiah 10:13 New American Bible).
