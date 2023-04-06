As Lent winds to a close, believers will commemorate Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus’ last supper with his disciples. During that meal in the upper room, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and gave a new commandment: “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another (John 13:34).” The word “maundy” comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning “command.”

In commemoration of the Last Supper, Christians often partake in a simple meal, the blood and body of Jesus Christ, known in the Roman Catholic Church as the Eucharist. In Protestant churches, it’s known as the Lord’s Supper or Communion. Other traditions include a Seder supper and a Tenebrae service.

