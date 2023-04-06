As Lent winds to a close, believers will commemorate Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus’ last supper with his disciples. During that meal in the upper room, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and gave a new commandment: “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another (John 13:34).” The word “maundy” comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning “command.”
In commemoration of the Last Supper, Christians often partake in a simple meal, the blood and body of Jesus Christ, known in the Roman Catholic Church as the Eucharist. In Protestant churches, it’s known as the Lord’s Supper or Communion. Other traditions include a Seder supper and a Tenebrae service.
At the Last Supper, Scriptures revealed, “Then He took a loaf of bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and gave it to them saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you; do this in memory of me.’ And likewise, the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which will be shed for you (Luke 22:19-20).’”
In the words that accompany the breaking of the bread and the pouring of the cup, Jesus makes it clear that his sacrifice and death is for our redemption. As he invites his disciples to partake in the Last Supper, he invites us also to a meal of faith shared among believers. By eating and drinking the Lord’s Supper together, we are reminded that Jesus wants us to love each other and forgive each other. This is the command represented in the word maundy.
Though Jesus’s charge to “do this in remembrance of me,” the Last Supper became the inaugural Lord’s Supper. By eating the Eucharist taught in the Roman Catholic Church, what believers are consuming is the actual species and not a symbol of the body and blood of Christ. Reformed theology holds to the belief that the bread and wine are not changed into the actual body and blood of Christ. For both Protestants and Roman Catholics alike, these elements are a reminder and promise of God’s love for us.
As we remember the depth of Jesus’s suffering for us, we remember that Jesus rose from the dead and he will come again. Thus, this is a meal to be celebrated and laced with joy. Many churches hold Maundy Thursday worship services, but there is not one specific set way to observe this holy day.
Included in the services of Catholic Masses are the commemoration of the sacrament of Communion or the Eucharist. From Latin, Tenebrae can be translated as “shadows,” “darkness,” “death” or “night.” A Tenebrae service is one of the oldest in the Christian church for the commemoration of the Passion and death of Christ. Through Scripture readings and hymns, the story of Christ’s betrayal, trial and crucifixion is told. As the Passion story unfolds, candles are extinguished, and the darkness deepens, until only one light is burning, which represents Christ. This light is removed from the sanctuary, symbolizing Christ’s three days in the tomb.
Tenebrae services can include stations of the cross, with each station representing an event from the final hours of Jesus’ earthly life. It is common to hold Tenebrae services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and/or Holy Saturday.
Perhaps a lesser-known tradition associated with Holy Week is a Seder supper. This meal is typically eaten on the first night of Passover, the weeklong, Jewish spring festival that commemorates the Israelites journey out of Egypt. Seder is a Hebrew word meaning “order,” reflective of the numerous ritual aspects of a Seder meal: reading the story of exodus, eating special foods and singing hymns.
Some churches incorporate the Seder meal in Maundy Thursday observances, as the Last Supper may have been a Passover Seder meal, though theologians and historians have different opinions. Like the Lord’s Supper, each part of the meal has representative significance. Ritual foods positioned on a Seder plate include unleavened bread (matzah), roasted shank bone, representing the sacrifice of the Paschal lamb, vegetables, herbs and an egg, denoting spring and the renewal of life.
