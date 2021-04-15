It’s amazing how two words, “made to,” have fit into our vocabulary ever since we were small children. Rather than using those two words, we may have substituted “enforce” instead. After all, when we were younger, “compel” was a grown-up word and usually not one children would be prone to use.
When Bessie was a baby, she, for example, was made to stand up so by some chance she would take a step or two forward to walk. There were no guarantees, but hope was all around her that, possibly she would take not one step, but maybe a few.
Young children are always encouraged to eat their fruits and vegetables. Of course, don’t tell that to Nicky. He emphatically told me he hates those foods. Many kids are made to bathe and go to bed at a certain time each evening. For some, there is little resistance. For others, it’s like pulling teeth. What I can’t understand is, if it’s a matter of policy, why do youngsters put up such a fight against their parents’ demands when they know down deep inside that “sack time” means “lights out,” a household expression carved in stone.
Young teens have more than they can stand of “made to’s.” Joey has always been made to help his mother with the dishes ever since he was seven. He’s gotten pretty good at it; however, there are times he finds himself in hot water when he skips out concerning his responsibilities.
Maggie begrudged her parents more times than she cared to admit. As the story goes, she was made to make her bed before going out on a date. That was not a priority on her wish list. Being with her boyfriend ranked much higher.
I think it is a good habit that adolescents are made to “zip their lip” by watching the language they use. If they are counseled to abstain from using profanity, it will go a long way as to fitting in anywhere in the future.
It has always been my belief that people of any age, from kids to seniors should be compelled to show respect. Seven-year-old Ollie was taught the golden rule when he was growing up. Now a young adult, he is grateful his parents persuaded his thinking to regard fellow students, men and women alike, to treat each with proper consideration.
When young adults enter college, they are made to study, take tests, and write dissertations, with the idea of choosing a career for future employment. But with all this being said, there is much I’ve left out. For instance, I think it’s important that persons at various ages should be made to feel not only needed, but valued for whom they are, creations of God. To treat a person as if he’s nothing, doesn’t belong, or is some kind of outcast, shows a lack of maturity concerning the person taunting another.
Again, it is my opinion that it is not as important whether a sports team wins or loses as it is that all members picked for participation get to take part. Letting bench warmers, people who sit out every game without being called to play, ever, may carry a psychological stigma through their lives whereby they were made to feel inferior because the coach didn’t think them valuable enough to be a contributor.
Ever since persons have matured, names have been associated to them, some of which stuck all the way through their adulthood. Take two-ton-Bertha. Two-ton for short. If I were in her shoes, I wouldn’t take kindly to that nickname. I’m sure she was made to feel unattractive. Gorgeous George, a popular wrestler of years gone by, felt special with a name like that, I’m sure.
Today’s culture puts too much emphasis on the wrong values in life. Teenagers and young adults are made to feel they have to consume large amounts of alcohol, use drugs, have one’s body pierced with tattoos, and dress inappropriately just to fit in with the peers. What they don’t realize is that eventually this way of living will have detrimental effects.
Attitude reversal may be the first consideration. Suggesting ideas may be a good start.
