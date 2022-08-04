If ever there is a phrase that is overused, it’s the expression, “Love ya.” It used to be three words that were used to express endearment to another individual. But not anymore. Now it’s used loosely with not so much emotion attached to it.
I was watching a television program recently. At the very end of the program the host blurted out, “Love ya!” He couldn’t have feelings for all his viewers. But there again nowadays one can get away with just about anything.
What was sacred at one time has been watered down to such a degree that everyone thinks it’s perfectly alright to do as he pleases. Society dictates, I guess. You have to go with the flow, as the expression goes.
While I was at Greensburg Care Center, there was a patient that repeatedly told everyone who came into the room, “I love you” and they’d respond likewise. I always knew what to expect when I heard the sound of a doorknob turning and either a nurse, nurse’s aide or cafeteria worker would come flying through the doorway to do their thing. Shortly thereafter, I would hear the words come from his mouth, “I love you” and the workers answered using the same phrase. They came prepared knowing these words were what he wanted to hear. I’m sure the staff realized that this was just an expression used as a salutation upon departure.
There seems to be no heart when spoken in such a manner. With real love there is true love for another, particularly in a two-party relationship. That binding force couples the two individuals together physically and emotionally with caring affection for one another.
I’m not saying there can’t be some emotion when saying, “Love ya.” There has to be some connection somewhere. But when used loosely, true love doesn’t exist, in my opinion. One can be friends with others and call out, “Love ya,” but it’s more of an acquaintance type thing.
When two people marry, they become one under God. It’s obvious both parties have unconditional love for one another. That means there are no conditions that will break them apart. If either one falters, the partner should stick it out, talking about the problem, coming to a meeting of the minds. Bumps in the road are there for a reason. They strengthen the relationship.
When the groom says genuinely, “I love you,” he is saying so from the bottom of his heart. The bride too, when the same three words are spoken responding, “I do,” she is saying “Yes” and does everything she can to make him happy. In these vows of one to another, the promise has been agreed upon.
Wonder if the words, “Love ya” would have been substituted. “I take this man, Charles, to be my husband until death do us part. Love ya, honey.” Then she says her lines and answers with the proper use of the greeting, “I love you, too.” Don’t you feel a realness in what happened when the two tied the knot?
Maybe I’m nitpicking, but I like to hear the words spoken as they were written. Slang for such an important occasion is out. Bring on the standard, traditional pronunciation of this three-letter phrase. When spoken from the heart, it’s worth its weight in gold.
I don’t feel an emotional tie when someone states, “Love ya.” To me that means he wants me as a friend and will only do a limited number of tasks for me if I ask. When someone says, “I love you,” we are entering a new ballgame. I feel the heart spilling out onto my soul. There is a deep desire to connect with another.
When the man on the television show stated he loved us, he used it as a salutation in being part of his farewell speech. It’s another way of saying, “Tune in again and watch our game show.” It was for his gain and nothing to do with feelings toward us.
I believe the patient in the nursing home was seeking attention and wanted employees to respond which they did, nothing more, nothing less.
