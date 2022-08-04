If ever there is a phrase that is overused, it’s the expression, “Love ya.” It used to be three words that were used to express endearment to another individual. But not anymore. Now it’s used loosely with not so much emotion attached to it.

I was watching a television program recently. At the very end of the program the host blurted out, “Love ya!” He couldn’t have feelings for all his viewers. But there again nowadays one can get away with just about anything.

