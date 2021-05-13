Did you know there are approximately 100 different idioms, if not more, using body parts? Just the other day I started humming “Heart of My Heart, I Love That Melody,” an oldie but goodie sung by The Four Aces. True, many of you may not be old enough to remember that song, but it surely stands out in my mind.
Doing a little research, I was not only overwhelmed, but humored at the same time. I hope you may get a laugh or a giggle out of some of the many usages that are common in our vocabulary.
Have you ever stated to someone, “You don’t have to worry about me. My lips are sealed!” May I ask, what glue are you using? I hear Gorilla Glue is supposed to be excellent. But then, I wouldn’t recommend it in this case.
Joyce and Paul saw eye to eye. First of all, if one is going to see anything, they must do so using their eyeballs. Then if the two look at each other, they will be doing so eye to eye. However, I’m not talking eyeball to eyeball, but two people agreeing on something. Along those same lines, Jennifer called out to Mary Lou, “You are a sight for sore eyes,” meaning she was happy to see her friend.
Linda is so arrogant; she looks down her nose at everyone she meets. In other words, she thinks she’s better than everyone else. Jon likes to pull Paul’s leg. Not really. This is another way of saying Jon likes to tease his friend.
Ken gave George a pat on his back for all the hard work he had accomplished. Tony put his foot in his mouth when he called her the wrong name for the second time that day. The computer I am using cost me an arm and a leg. I lent Amanda a hand. No, I’m not missing some appendages. I gave her help when she asked for some.
Stacie gave me a cold shoulder. The nerve of her, anyway. What she was doing was ignoring me. Robert performed his task by ear. In other words, he did it without preparing for it. Steve had cold feet about fishing the small stream. He had second thoughts about doing so. Dragging one’s feet means one does things reluctantly.
Keeping one’s chin up means to be full of hope or be happy. Sometimes it’s better to say nothing than to say too much. That’s where the expression comes in, “Bite your tongue.” One day while riding my motorcycle with a female passenger, I stated her birthday off the top of my head. In other words, I didn’t give thought to when it was. The date just rolled off my lips.
How many people cross their fingers hoping they will be blessed with a positive outcome?
I was dumbfounded when I learned how many heart-related idioms there are. Would you believe there are somewhere in the proximity of 70? I don’t have space to mention all of them, but I will touch upon some that humored me.
I wish I could find a “young lady” who was after my own heart. Of course, if she was after my heart, what could I substitute for my life-giving organ? As much as I like to think so, I know I’m not all heart. If I was, how would I type or even watch my favorite TV shows? One could say I have a bleeding heart. That definitely goes without saying, but as an idiom, it’s said of someone who is conspicuously or excessively generous. I’ll let you be the judge of that.
Teri found a way into my heart. Did she travel via vein or the aorta? Actually, it was through emotional feelings that led to a 45-plus-year marriage.
I’ve been told my heart is in the right place. That’s reassuring. I’m glad it’s not located on my posterior! Then I may have a bleeding heart! I may have to follow my heart if need be. I hope it relocates back to its original position.
I wrote this column with all my heart and some fingers, too!
