Forgiveness. Just think or mention the word and some people may stutter inside. Hearing it or even acting upon it can be a very difficult thing. To state that one has never done anything wrong, that one needs not ask to be pardoned, is fantasy at best. We all are guilty parties. Need I say more?
A good many years ago, I met up with a female friend and we began to converse. Before I knew it, we got on the subject of seeking forgiveness.
“I don’t know why I have to go before a priest and admit my sins when I never do anything wrong,” she stated.
Of all the people I’ve dealt with, she was one who totally amazed me with her belief. Need I state how misled she was with her remark? We all do something to another whereby we erred, causing emotional harm or hurtful misunderstandings.
Think back as far as the mind allows and try to recall the first time someone offended you to the point you became distraught. Maybe you were a youngster, in high school seeking your first date or as an adult when you thought you would get a promotion and someone less qualified got the position. In each case, resentment resulted. “How could she do that to me?” little Davey said to his mommy after she wouldn’t let him play in the sandbox.
I remember when I attempted to ask a co-worker out on a date. Her response was, “Oh, I can’t go with you Saturday night. I promised to do ironing for my mother.” I really had my heart set on this one date. After all, I had attempted to court this young lady several times before. There was always an excuse. After so long, I developed negative feelings toward her. I was polite to her when I saw her at work but shoved the notion out of my head that she and I could have a casual relationship. Her turning me away developed into hurtful feelings. Eventually I forgave her.
When I was in high school, I loved to play basketball. My father built an area next to our garage where I could practice daily. I worked very hard perfecting my shots. One day I heard about tryouts and took advantage of the invite. Lord only knew if I was good enough to make the squad. Shortly thereafter, I learned I was chosen.
It was great to practice with the team instead of by myself. When the big game day arrived whether at home or away, I always felt ready to give it my very best. If ever there was an emotion to participate, I had it in me and I surely wanted to give it a go. When the coach picked the members to play every game, he always left me sitting on the bench. Not once did he let me participate. Anger built up in me, yet I never let it show. Could, or even better, would I ever forgive him? Up to this present day, I know I must forgive him. I will say I got out of classes and traveled with the other fellows to who knows where.
How many times do we hear the words? “I was just as good as she was. Shouldn’t I have filled the spot when the job opened up?” There is that emotion again. There always seems to be a grouping of words that leads us to anger, resentment and utterance of words unfit for any conversation.
What’s happening here? Are we employing the blame game where we are making accusations, casting judgment on others? Are we holding a grudge against others thinking it is their fault rather than something we did that caused us to react the way we did? Do you ever give into the thought that it may be an “internal screwup?” I shouldn’t have a grudge against the coach. He acted as he thought was best.
One of the hardest things, at least for me, is to forgive myself when I do something wrong.
Seek forgiveness no matter how serious the issue. It’s a life-changing move!
