A good many years ago, I was talking to my priest about a problem I was facing. His words of wisdom were to just let it roll off my back. That was hard for me to swallow. At the time, I felt whatever bothered me was a hurtful situation. That may be easy for some individuals to do, but we who were created with a degree of sensitivity find it hard to comply with his suggestions.
For me, back at those times, I found it a very difficult thing to do. As time went on over the years, I learned there were strategies I would put in place which turned out to be eye-openers to solving what I thought were roadblocks in my journey of life.
Concerning my recommendations, I can hear people state, “Oh sure, that’s easy for you to say, but I don’t think it’s that easy.”
The first of many include my favorite: “Let go and let God.” Talking to him is as easy as speaking to your partner, or soul mate. To me, it’s an easy escape. Tell him your problems and then trust that he will come through for you in a way he will respond in his best interests for you. His loving kindness is a tremendous plus in your favor.
Second, don’t complain about what is upsetting. According to www.betterhelp.com, “Complaining involves paying attention to the present moment. It is an activity that stimulates one’s mind to stay worried about the past or the future. When one complains, one may magnify a problem, making it feel even bigger than it is. It is a habit that one can learn to control with practice.”
The website reminds one to put situations into perspective. Ask oneself, “What is the most likely thing that can happen? Then follow that thought through to its logical conclusion. The anxious brain often focuses on the worst possible scenario.”
Keep in mind, one never knows how things are going to turn out until one has actually experienced a situation. Realize that if an individual lets something brew in one’s mind on what might happen, it could be the fact that nerves may be getting the better of someone. Ask oneself, “How will this dilemma affect the days or months to come?”
I really like this comment from the website, “Accept the things we cannot change and change the things that we can.”
The first part of that sentence is something I’ve learned over time. Being physically challenged, as I gotten to be, I’m just going to have to make the best of what I’ve been given and so be it.
The website goes on to state, “Often times, we cannot change or control the random events of life or the behaviors of other people.”
Isn’t that the truth? Many times, I’ve found myself in situations where things I said or did were misunderstood by others. They thought I meant one thing, but that wasn’t my intention at all. I remember back in grade school, the gym teacher said something that I couldn’t hear. So instead of asking him to repeat his statement, I pointed my finger toward my head and proceeded to turn my hand to give the appearance that my hand was turning clockwise. What I thought it meant was “I didn’t understand.” Later, I learned the interpretation was, “You’re crazy!” Clutching my arm, he took me to the principal’s office. I was suspended for a number of days.
Another time I was edifying a young girl as she led the church congregation. After giving her one of my books as a Christmas present, both she and her mother complained to the priest who bawled me out for causing trouble. My intentions were well meaning, nothing of ill repute.
Back in the latter part of April, I wanted to attend a former friend’s funeral service. I called a number of people to see if someone would drive me to Ligonier from Latrobe. Everyone had an excuse. Did I let it bother me? Not this time. I just let it roll off my back just as the priest suggested.
