A good many years ago, I was talking to my priest about a problem I was facing. His words of wisdom were to just let it roll off my back. That was hard for me to swallow. At the time, I felt whatever bothered me was a hurtful situation. That may be easy for some individuals to do, but we who were created with a degree of sensitivity find it hard to comply with his suggestions.

For me, back at those times, I found it a very difficult thing to do. As time went on over the years, I learned there were strategies I would put in place which turned out to be eye-openers to solving what I thought were roadblocks in my journey of life.

