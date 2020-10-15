When I got into the newspaper business back in the ’60s, I began to learn so much I didn’t know about other people’s lives and the activities going on around them that I felt motivated to educate others through my writings. Then I got hooked. As a result, I have been writing stories for over 55 years.
After working for five newspapers and a number of magazines, I’m still going at it and have been intrigued by what I thought I knew to be fact that didn’t turn out to be that at all. Right from the very start I was wrong when I thought I knew signs, for example, meant one thing, when in all truthfulness, they meant something else.
It all started when I read a story in the Latrobe Bulletin alerting citizens of Latrobe that anyone seeing someone walking his dog in Legion-Keener Park should call 911 and report the incident. This came under the order of Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman.
To my way of thinking prior to reading the story, I thought when council passed an ordinance, it’s a city statute that allows municipal employees to erect signs warning residents that they are prohibited from acting certain ways that the city government finds is not good for its citizens.
To make an ordinance not allowing people to let their dogs run free or be leashed in the park area makes sense to me in as much as there will definitely be times those animals will defecate in the grass area or on the path and the feces will be stepped on by people strolling through the park.
I never gave it a further thought what one should do if a party violates a particular piece of legislation enacted by municipal authority. When the newspaper article stated that Sleasman advised to call 911, I thought 911 was just for emergencies and violations of state laws. They would not act on ordinances. As a matter of fact, I asked some officers I chanced upon at the city building as to responding to a dog in the park call and they told me, “Definitely not!” One even laughed at me.
I then decided to contact the chief of operations/911 coordinator of the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, Gene Good. In a letter to me he wrote: “Mr. Volkmann, The Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety handles dispatching for the City of Latrobe Police Department. Calling 911 is the quickest and most efficient way to report any type of incident that requires police involvement, this includes the enforcements of local ordinances. Having a resident call a second number like the police station phone number that is not answered 24/7 to report ordinance violations can be confusing and may delay the response by an officer in a life-threatening incident. For example, if the City of Latrobe advised its residents to call the police station for certain issues and 911 for certain issues, now the resident needing police assistance would have to think, ‘Do I call the police station or 911?’ during an already stressful situation. The City of Latrobe Police Chief was correct in saying to contact 911 if you need police assistance of any kind. Respectfully, Gene Good.”
Now that we know that police must respond to all calls made to 911 that are laws and ordinances, I recommend residents of not only Latrobe, but other communities, as well, get acquainted with the legalities concerning their towns and municipalities. Like me, I believe there are a lot of others who are not knowledgeable as to how 911 can be of service to all of us.
As stated previously, I take full responsibility for my shortcomings and apologize if I led anyone astray in my initial understanding of how the system works. Now I know, especially thanks to Good, who clarified the matter to the point that I fully know what to expect when I see something happening that is not in line with the laws of my hometown. When someone tells me now “I just saw someone violating a city ordinance that I know is on the books,” I’ll quietly state, “Best you call 911!”
