So, here you are. Getting ready to head out to outlets to get deals on all kinds of merchandise. Whatever floats your boat, that’s the direction you are planning to go?
Wasn’t one of your resolutions to relax more? Before dashing to your car, flinging open the door and jumping in, wait! Have you given thought to one important aspect to living longer, cutting back on your stress levels?
I don’t know of one time of the year whereby people make bad decisions by thinking they have to do certain things within a given time and nobody is going to talk them out of it. It’s their way or the highway, as the saying goes.
Categorically speaking, I think I can box certain plans of attack individuals make that push themselves beyond their limits. What results is negative behavior. Did you ever see someone take out his frustration on others in quick fashion? Could it be that the aggressor is running his battery down with next to no energy because of a lack of sleep, which is why he will literally snap at others? If he was operating on a full tank of required sleep, he, otherwise, may have a disposition reversal.
I guess that type of behavior could be labeled as “lip-de-loo.” Little thought has been formed as to the proper verbiage and a tongue-lashing to others echoing negative vibrations fill the air.
“Push-mush” is a state of mind where people think that even though they have too much on their plate already, they can still shove more activities in time slots that don’t exist. “Push-mushers” are people who love stress and feel they can do their best work using that strategy. In my opinion, this is an unhealthy approach to life.
Third are the “ban-planners.” These folk love to make plans and then, at the last moment, change their course of direction and take a completely different path. Doing this repeatedly can cause a real mess concerning stress.
Fourth and last is “off-T-watch.” How many times a day do you look at your watch and why? Back in the beginning of October, I attended a funeral Mass, and in haste in getting ready, I forgot to put on my watch. Earlier in the morning, I did strap it on, but took it off to type this column. When my ride came, I jumped up, ran down the stairs, grabbed my sunglasses and made haste to his vehicle, pushing my PeeVeehicle (Rollator). As I sat in church, I looked at my wrist no less than three times, for what I don’t have a clue. I reserved this whole day for this special event. Having such timepieces on our arms, believe it or not, develops less stress than if we had one or more somewhere on our persons.
Any of these sound familiar? You know, I could have mentioned several more, but having to state just these few ought to sound an alarm into determining a better way to go when the pressure cooker gets the best of you.
“Lip-de-looers,” do a lot less stretching one’s own decisions into days rather than hours. Why not compromise for starters?
“Push-mushers” know that burning a candle at both ends will lead to trouble eventually. Take it from me. Cut back on your stress level now before it gets the best of you. I don’t want to hear it won’t, because it will, and I’m sure you know that. Don’t be in denial.
“Ban-planners” discuss with others the best path to take, and then not only go with that plan, but tell their being; “I’m going to stick with it despite the challenges that may occur.”
“Off-T-watch” maneuvers may be the one thing that will eventually cut stress. If you only plan for one thing thing a day, and then move to three, maybe at the most, you can just move from one event to another and cut emphasis on time being a factor. If it does play in, arrive 15 to 20 minutes earlier. Don’t concentrate on being “watchful.” That may ruin your day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.