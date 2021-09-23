Some 70 years ago, when consumers never imagined that television sets would be instruments of ownership in their homes, did they ever think that neighbors might be tempted to sneak into their living rooms to watch programming on screens smaller than 12 inches.
But not only did it happen, but I was one of the actors (guilty) that did just that. Each evening, Monday through Friday between 5 and 6 p.m., onlookers would observe one of the Volkmann children (me) hightailing it down to the Sherman residence to watch the “Howdy Dowdy Show.” “Why there?” you may ask. These wonderful people were the only people in our neighborhood who had one of these mechanical devices. The great thing was, they invited me in with open arms, allowing me to not only watch, but sing along with the famous opening song.
It didn’t take long to learn the lyrics: It’s Howdy Doody time, It’s Howdy Doody time. Bob Smith and Howdy Do, too. Say Howdy Do to you. Let’s give a rousing cheer, Cause Howdy Doody’s here. It’s time to start the show, so kids let’s go! To this day, I can’t get that song out of my mind. Another question that you may be asking is, “Why did I have to go to the Shermans to watch my favorite TV show? Couldn’t I have watched it at home?” That comes with a simple answer. We didn’t have a television. It’s as simple as that. “And why not?” My parents thought it be best we didn’t have one in in the home because of the programs aired. Only after I started going to the Shermans did my father feel forced to make an investment so my parents wouldn’t feel embarrassed.
When I learned through my friends that one of my neighbors had a television, I was challenged to commit a temptation that I may had never done. Was I wrong? At the time, I didn’t think so. It was as though I was being teased and it got the better of me.
What is temptation? According to www.wikihow.com, “It is about desiring something that’s often not right or good for you. It urges you to fulfill your desires in the short-term without giving thought to what may happen later. Unfortunately, temptations can also turn into obsessions. Giving in to temptation can leave you feeling dissatisfied, guilty or upset. Fortunately, it’s possible to learn how to resist temptations in your life and strengthen your self-control.”
Try to understand the psychological basis for how you are feeling. Identify the underlying thoughts and feelings that tend to lead one’s behavior. Temptation is all about self-control. Avoid that which is drawing one to commit the act. Refuse someone who may be tempting you to commit an act. If sweets are a problem, imagine holding a chocolate bar. Picture smelling it, touching it and putting it down. Think about the long-term circumstances. Smoking one cigarette may not seem like a big deal. On the other hand, smoking more than one may lead to giving in to the temptation that will lead to an addiction. Visualize oneself as a cancer patient hooked up to chemotherapy. Visualize how terrible one will feel, how expensive the treatments will cost and the effects it will have on family members.
Breaking bad habits is a positive approach toward setting goals. If one is trying to avoid spending money, budget instead. Eat properly, ingesting healthy food as opposed to junk food. Consume foods that will raise one’s glucose levels will improve one’s self-control.
There are other types of temptation I have yet to mention.
We find in the Holy Scriptures, Matthew 6, at the end of the Lord’s Prayer, “lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.” The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2848) that this phrase implies a decision of the heart: “For where your treasure is, there is where your heart should be.”
Recently, I learned that temptation can be a good thing. “Heavenly Father, lead me into temptation that I may do your will so I may be a blessing to You and others. May my obedience shine a light on others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.