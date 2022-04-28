Anyone who has a column such as this will be bound to have all-too-familiar questions asked frequently. “Hey Pee Vee. Where is the best restaurant you believe to eat in the Latrobe area?” Or “Who would you choose if you needed chiropractic care?” Finally, “Would you fish the lakes of the area or the Loyalhanna Creek?”
I have found that people think I have all the answers when they are in doubt about something. Many come to me for the answers about fishing since I had a fishing lure and tackle store. I use the word “many,” because not all find the information I have to say true to form.
I was talking to a nurse at Excela Square recently, and she asked me what I did for a living. I told her I was a journalist and freelanced many of my stories to the Latrobe Bulletin newspaper. “A matter of fact,” I said, “My columns are read all around the world.” One column is an opinionated column – “Off the Wall,” and the other is “Inside the Outdoors.” Then she said something I didn’t expect. “You told me you write an opinionated column? They are just your beliefs. Why should I read your thoughts?” I further my comments stating, “People email me from all over the world telling me how much they love that column.”
This morning I happened to be going through some older stories when a letter fell out from between some papers. It read:
“Dear Mr. Volkmann,
“I still have an article you wrote several years ago (and feel it bears repeating sometime). You said we should bear physical pain (with grace) and thankfulness. That was life-changing for me. Also, in reading about purgatory, I’ve come to realize that the pain we endure thankfully will shorten our time there. Father ‘Sam’ (St. Martins, New Derry) feels most go almost immediately to Heaven for this reason, although I find it a little too much to believe. (I hope he’s right, though).
“Anyway, I’ve been meaning to thank you for your articles a long time. Keep up the good work for as long as you possibly can.
“God bless you, D.B.”
I remember one senior citizen who I met while fishing invited me to his farm. “Can you come with me?” he stated. “I have something to show you.” Being a bit in the dark, I was more curious than anything else. So, I got into his rickety, old pickup truck and he drove me to his residence. Upon arriving, we climbed off the front seat, and both walked to the barn on the hill. Once there, he opened the large doors whereby he fetched a fairly large wooden box.
Removing the cover, he stated, “Look inside. You will find all your articles I’ve been collecting of yours ever since I began reading the Latrobe Bulletin.” I was touched, to say the least. He must have found my columns educational to say the least.
I still find it amazing how many from Latrobe and its outskirts who think I have the answers they are seeking. It’s true. I’ve been blessed with wisdom when it comes to certain subjects. I also know what businesses come highly recommended and others to stay away from.
I am not a know-it-all. Living in Latrobe close to 50 years, I have met many people and they have met me. I can honestly say, I recommend to those looking for someplace to live that this relatively small city is safe, friendly and food accessible. Have I known of people being gunned down with fatal results? Only two come to mind in a 50-year span. Now, that says something!
Latrobe is different than Pittsburgh or even North Versailles. Our municipality is a much safer community. When I was a photojournalist here in southwestern Pennsylvania, I worked under great people. Even my journey in Ohio led me down various paths. I learned a lot working for two newspapers and one police department.
Wherever I was employed, I learned a lot about people, loved what I did, and carried out my assignments to the best of my ability.
