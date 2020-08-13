If someone were to come up to you and ask you what season we are in, what would be your answer? Knowing me, you would answer somewhat hesitantly in as much as you figured there had to be some kind of catch, as many of my columns begin similarly.
“C’mon Pee Vee. Why even ask a stupid question like that?”
Of course, I usually encounter smart alecks who will blurt out, “Winter! Can’t you feel the frigid temperatures?” There is no use furthering the conversation with such an individual. And if I do, I do so cautiously.
How I got on to even thinking about the seasons was a song that came to mind made popular in the 1950s sung by The Byrds titled, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”
As I sat meditating, waiting for the Lord to give a story for last week’s column, the tune resonated in my mind.
Before long, I decided to Google the lyrics. I wanted to see if my hunch paid off. Sure enough, the words to the song and the Holy Scriptures found in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 almost were identical.
Let me compare one to the other:
Byrds — “To everything (turn, turn, turn), there is a season, (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven.”
3:1 — “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.”
Byrds — “A time to be born, A time to die, a time to plant, a time to reap, a time to kill, a time to heal, A time to laugh, a time to weep.”
3:2-3 — “A time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill and a time to heal.”
Byrds — “A time to build up, a time to break down, a time to dance, a time to mourn, a time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together.”
3:3-5 — “A time to break down and a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance; a time to throw away stones and a time to gather stones together.”
Byrds — “A time of love, a time of hate, a time of war, a time of peace, a time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing; a time to gain, a time to lose, a time to rend, a time to sew, a time for peace I swear it’s not too late.”
3:5-8 — “A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to seek and a time to lose; a time to keep and a time to throw away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace (New Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition).”
Essentially there is not much variation in the writings of both, first the song written by Pete Seeger in the early ‘50s and that of Solomon in the Bible. The only drawback, as I see it, is spelled out very plainly in the book of Revelation 22:18-19, “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: if anybody adds to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this book; if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away that person’s share in the tree of life and in the holy city which are described in this book.”
Am I casting judgment? Not at all. Just quoting scripture.
Whether it is in song or word, the goings on of what’s happening in this world is outlined above. I have but one objection to one statement found at either one of two places — “a time to hate.” Just as hate ran rampart before Jesus Christ was born, it still flourishes today more than ever. God’s will is for all of us to love one another.
Consequently, there can be no season for hate!
