Many of you have visited the ocean and viewed the large body of water early in the morning, during evening sunsets, or even snorkeling under the surface amidst the large school of fish and colorful flora. In all, it is a magnificent sight to behold.
When a friend shared with me one of his favorite sayings by Mother Teresa, I began to imagine how it must have been before the ocean was there. She said, and I quote, “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.”
What’s going through your mind after reading that? What seeps out of my brain is the fact that we all commit certain acts. Each endeavor can be equated to a drop in the ocean. But taking it one step further, I look at each from two different aspects. One is all the good we do or the pure, transparent drops, or those that are soiled that actually pollute the transparency of the liquid.
If what we all did and are doing, and plan to do in the future, I honestly feel that all should remain slightly the same. The only problem that seems to influence the drops is how we are going to tackle the climate change problem.
Are we each doing our fair share in concerning ourselves with this ongoing problem? If what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean, it can’t be enough. We must not push the problem away and state that it’s not our problem. True, you may have not had a hand in creating the carbon dioxide that has affected our atmosphere, but that should not give any American the freedom to do as he or she wishes without coming together as a team to tackle this fix we are in and reverse the actions that are causing oceans to warm, glaciers to melt and storms to worsen.
The people who are apathetic to the cause are those who are the missing drops, in my opinion.
Another one of Mother Teresa’s sayings hits home with many of the things I do. It states, “Be faithful in small things, because it is in them that your strength lies.” For instance, I know without uncertainty I have to send in a story every Tuesday night for my Off the Wall columns, and every Thursday afternoon, one for Inside the Outdoors. I make church going a habit, be it Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning. I try to eat three meals a day, all at the same time, and hit the sack usually around 10 p.m.
Here is a real good one, “God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.” Wow, is that powerful? How many times have you tried to do something only to leave it behind you instead of “getting back on the horse and trying again?” I took piano lessons for a year but gave up only because I didn’t play the song perfectly before advancing to another song. It was a fast burn out. When I tried to learn how to ski, it was the speed that scared me, so I gave that up, too. If I would have put my whole heart and soul into the challenges, I may have achieved my goals. I chose to do it my way — quit.
“I alone cannot change the world,” Mother Theresa said, “but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” I think I have done so with my Off the Wall columns particularly sharing my religious views. More people have commented that of all my columns that I write, they like reading them the most. One of the ripples: One person stated, “If you continue to send me your stories, please do not send ones that are political or religious.” It’s true, I do like talking about my faith. In so doing, I try to plant seeds in talking about different aspects. As for politics, I have never written columns on that subject. I take a strong stand on pro-life, but never about pro-life advocates.
