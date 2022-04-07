I may be 78, but I still have some memory that keeps me writing stories for which I am grateful. With that said, many moons ago, someone was transporting me on Industrial Boulevard here in Latrobe when I spotted a billboard that had only a few words on it. It read “Sipping is believing.” Right away, I decided to change the wording that to me made more sense. Not only did I reverse the phase, but I added a few words. The outcome read as such. “Believing is sipping on faith a little at a time.” I then let my cellular matter interconnect to form this column. Right away, I was showered with various words of wisdom that would help me build a column that would lead to a story of helpful directives for those who may be dealing with bits of uncertainty.
I want to make it perfectly clear for those who are pondering the idea that I’m going to make this a religious column. I know there are several who disapprove of my writings geared in this direction. For those, I want to make this perfectly clear right now. I am and will not travel down those tracks of thought.
Let us first start with what it means ‘to believe.’
Pulling up the dictionary on the Internet, I like the second definition over the first. For all intended purposed, I will state all three mentioned. When I read the words, “…to hold as an opinion,” I thought that was really cool. After all, aren’t all my writing opinions of sorts? So, everything that I state on a particular date is something I believe at that time? Can I be persuaded to change my mind? Even a senior heading toward his upper 70’s sitting in this chair will reconsider facts if led down certain roads of thought matter.
Every belief I have ever had started by someone telling me something and then proving to me that what was said had some guts to it. In my upbringing, my parents pretty much formed the mold that would set my actions into play. I could feel the good that came out of every act. Thus, I gradually believed what they taught and spoke. It was their foresight that became my beliefs henceforth.
I did have a high school buddy who was able to drive. He picked me up and took me places occasionally. When he stated he would be at my house at certain times, I believed him. In other words, as the definition implied, I accepted his word as ‘true.’
One day Richard Buffduff said he would take me fishing. He would be at my house at 9 a.m. to scoop me up. I believed him. However, he never showed up.
When I stood and gazed our living room window wondering and waiting, I felt sure of his coming and waiting any minute, the third definition in the series. One can readily see how all three definitions played into part concerning my saga.
Moving on, “When we ‘sip,’ we don’t gulp.” There’s a PeeVeeism. Only through first ‘sipping’ to working up larger ‘swallows’ do we allow more to enter our persons. And it’s evitable that one may think of this through drinking, but it doesn’t have to be as so. We could substitute other senses as well.
Remember when you tasted a drink for the first time? You ‘sipped it’ if you liked the flavor. Once you found it to your delight, you actually ‘swigged’ it down in no time at all.
In committing an act, going through the process from ‘sip’ to ‘swig,’ ‘gulping’, chapters of beliefs, I created bonds of ‘faith.’
When I used to accompany my fellow officers for a police department in Ohio, I learned the laws of the town a ‘sip’ at a time. It wasn’t long that my acts were turned into ‘swallows’ and the ‘guzzles’ and then ‘gulps.’ Not only did I have faith in the system, but the persons of authority who worked with me.
No one gets anywhere without first taking baby steps. ‘Sipping’ little by little will develop knowledge creating a greater understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.