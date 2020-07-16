I was browsing the Internet one morning for a daily Mass site when I came upon a saying by Mother Theresa. She stated, “If you judge another, you cannot love them.” How true. On the other hand, how hard. I think you know what I mean.
Let’s get down to the core of the matter right off the bat. We as human beings find it easy to judge. That’s part of our nature. To turn it off and love as Jesus would want us to do requires discipline.
After thinking it over, we must first examine our minds and maybe get a pen and paper and note all the things and people we have judged. You may want to make two columns, one with the person’s name and the other, what seems to be the point of criticism.
For instance, I had a man in my beloved community that threatened to kill me. Did I hold a grudge against him? No. Did I judge or go farther and wish evil things for him? No. I prayed about it and I was given a love for him with such a degree that one could state was somewhat of a miracle.
As a matter of fact, he screamed and even spit in my face, yelling at me, and the Holy Spirit gave me a calm that blessed me one-hundred-fold. When you pray for love and God gives peace and love that knows no understanding, the sticks and stones syndrome comes into play. “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you.”
When that humanness steps in, it’s almost like we are pushing God out of our lives and letting worldliness enter our thinking. God out, Satan in.
When we do anything, like judging others for any reason, as Mother Theresa said, we have replaced a good thing with an act that is negative. That offense we committed need not be large, but very small in proportion.
I think the best thing you could do right now is make that list and then return to the column.
What conclusions did you come up with in the short amount of time?
Here are some of mine: Jay Fornose — beer belly protrusion; Carolina Heddy — bald head with three streaks of purple hair; Martha Bogassina — fat as all get out; Bill Moucomouth — uses vulgarity while speaking, and so forth and so on.
Of course, one need not associate something bad in conjunction with judging. When I see Cindy Masterhamer walking down the street, I immediately judge her as being pleasant, loving and a giving person. As long as I’ve known her, I’ve known no other to be such a godly person.
One day I was doing some shopping uptown when I saw a lady walk out of one of the stores with a very short dress on. Right away my ‘judge mode’ went into play, my mind started spinning, and all kinds of thoughts were going through my mind. Thinking of it now, what comes to mind still is that this person whom I’ve also known for years isn’t the same person I knew many years ago. She was now classified in another one of my categories. The question is, “Could I still love her as Christ would want me to do, or step back and pray to be given the love I once had for her, not physical love, but that which is inclusive of God’s love.
In this time of crisis, we are living now, we all must abandon judging one another, possibly by the color of one’s skin, not judging them or stereotyping them according to actions that proceeded them, but look at a person as a creation of our Creator, and start afresh. I have been given the opportunity to befriend people of each race, sexual gender or wealth status. It really is amazing to know that one can clean one’s slate of all judgmental ‘mind implantations’ just by asking the Holy Spirit to erase the troubled areas in your mind and replace them with everlasting love.
Don’t say it’s too good to be true, because if I was able to do it, you can, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.