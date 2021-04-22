While talking to a gent on the telephone, he happened to bring up what he considered the reason for the high divorce rate. Plainly put, he pointed out, “The reason June Eman decided to split up with her husband was due to the fact that she fell out of love with Jim.” He went on to state that he felt that they were married quite a long time anyway — eight years.
As I see it, there is a whole lot wrong here. First of all, when two people tie the knot, they both state in their vows, “Until death do us part.” That death does not refer to deadness of feelings of one to the other. It makes reference to ceasing of physical life. Second, if one falls out of love so quickly, did he or she tie the knot physically as well as spiritually, or was it merely flesh taking control, leading one or both into a state of matrimony?
It seems to me that when people see something in another, there is that urge to rush into marriage quickly whereby chemistry is often overshadowing common sense. After a couple is married so long, reality sets in and the couple seems to be at odds with each other. Neither individual realizes what marriage is really all about. Some 36 years after I was married, for example, I was still drawn to my wife emotionally and she to me. As I saw it, I labeled it as “phase one,” part of God’s plan. When “phase two” entered the picture, the relationship took on a whole new meaning of love. Work plus emotions entered the picture, which yielded a renewed mindset. Regular prayer became our habit.
What one fails to realize is that the initial tying of the knot at a church in front of friends and family was more than an act of legality. It was a promise to God that both man and woman would do as God outlined, to serve Him as two people now united as one. Once the “I do” was validated by both parties, then it was the responsibility of each to not only to please each other as God willed them to do but serve God in doing so as well.
What happens so much of the time is that the man or woman will enter into matrimony forgetting that God is a part of the relationship. The couple will go forth thinking all they need is each other, and then if things don’t work out, they break up and move on. Entering into matrimony is serious business. Working through it from day one to death is what God expects.
That reminds me of Kamira. She had come to this country to go to the University of Pittsburgh. Needing a place to stay, she lived with a family in Laughlintown. Upon completion of her schooling, she was told she had to return to her homeland of Afghanistan where her father had chosen a man for her to marry. She had become quite close to a fellow at Pitt and chose to marry him. The set-up arrangement was not to her liking at all. Defying her father, the students married in the commonwealth over 45 years ago. The couple is still happily married today. They consider the relationship an investment and are both working through and for it.
And then there was Elvira and her puppy, Bunny. Every day they sat side by side on a curb circling the playground. The closeness was more apparent if one sighted the two from behind. The two were inseparable. What made them that way? Each had an innate desire to make the relationship work. Elvira cared for Bunny, doing everything she could to please it. Bunny, in turn, showed its love and appreciation by obeying her commands and trying to be pleasing to its caregiver. By cuddling next to her, sitting with her, requirements were met.
Are we doing all we can do as Bunny did, letting others know, even though it’s tough sometimes, to care about those who say they love us and look after us? Have we excluded God from our marriages? Some things to think about…
