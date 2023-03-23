Don’t get the idea that the title is going to throw one into conniptions and one won’t understand anything of which I write. That is anything but the truth. One will understand all of it, I’m sure. It will be my various thoughts of matters, I believe, to which few people have ever given attention. That’s why I used these two words as my title.

In my 30 minutes of meditation one evening, something hit me that caused my brain cells to stir. Why is it that when we talk to people we are taught to squarely look in their eyes? As a result, we are looking at blue or brown rings with a black little circle in the middle. Sometimes, these eyes are bloodshot. Swell. The subject of speaking may be great but having to stare at red capillaries going in all directions heading toward a colored circular object can be memorizing, at best.

