Don’t get the idea that the title is going to throw one into conniptions and one won’t understand anything of which I write. That is anything but the truth. One will understand all of it, I’m sure. It will be my various thoughts of matters, I believe, to which few people have ever given attention. That’s why I used these two words as my title.
In my 30 minutes of meditation one evening, something hit me that caused my brain cells to stir. Why is it that when we talk to people we are taught to squarely look in their eyes? As a result, we are looking at blue or brown rings with a black little circle in the middle. Sometimes, these eyes are bloodshot. Swell. The subject of speaking may be great but having to stare at red capillaries going in all directions heading toward a colored circular object can be memorizing, at best.
Occasionally, there is a blink, or the iris makes a quick west to east moment, and then it’s back to normal. All the time, someone or several individuals are talking, and we all have to look into someone’s eyes. Does that really make sense? Why not look at his or her nose instead? What’s the difference? The sound isn’t coming out of either the two parts, so why not stare at the two black holes that are found in close proximity of each other? At least they won’t move or even blink, as far as that goes.
Why don’t we get down to the core of the matter? Wouldn’t it be more reasonable to concentrate on the mouth? After all, that’s where the noise is coming from. Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to insult anybody. I realize everyone is created with different sounds that they project. That in itself makes them unique. What we really should be doing is lip reading. But that’s a stupid statement also if you ask me. There are no letters on a lip that we can decipher, so count that out. Instead, we must study lip structure and how words associate to various sounds made by the speaker. With that said, persons who speak American (please don’t say English, because we live in North America, not England), basically can start by analyzing lip movement that will set up a basis for understanding thought. I realize that won’t be easy, but it does make sense, at least to me.
Until one arrives at a final destination of said words according to movement, the boisterous noise that we hear every day may be silenced, and bits and pieces of quietness may return. I know that will never happen. But think of it this way. I’ll go to the original question. Why do we look in people’s eyes when we speak to them? Who was the great psychiatrist or psychologist who started this movement?
Then one day, I heard someone somewhere make this statement: “After spending hours trying to get to the bottom of this problem, I finally put my finger on it!”
You don’t say? If you put your finger on it after spending such a long time trying to find the answers, why put one’s finger on it. If one does so, will he or she see it? If one puts his finger on part of this thing whatever it is, will the whole truth and nothing but the whole truth be revealed? How can it be? The fact of the finger covering ‘the thing’ can’t be actual, because even though the truth was uncovered, it was recovered the moment the individual put his finger on it, and that was that!
Here are some thoughts. In the amount of years I’ve lived in Latrobe, I have only met two families who don’t own televisions or won’t have them in their house. We have two, one in the living room and the other in my bedroom. Could it ever enter my brain cells to do away with these devices? After all, the best shows are on EWTN and Cornerstone.
Think down deep. Could you eliminate your TV?
