I’ve done it. You’ve done it. We’ve all done it at one time or another. We’ve passed on statements to others that we thought were true but had no factual substantiation. Call it what you will. Some persons may use the word rumors. Others may state, “That’s incorrect.” Finally, I’ve heard it said, “We’ll just have to agree to disagree.”
That in itself bothers me. I can’t understand why people don’t continue on with their discussion to a final point where it becomes the substantiated and actual fact.
One such conversation began when I converted to Catholicism. My theory and many Catholics including priests disagreed with my beliefs, if you want to believe that. Jesus walked the earth and gained followers from all over the place. In so doing, the word ‘Universal’, a synonym of the name ‘Catholic,’ went hand in hand. I suppose the Church could have been called the ‘Roman Universal Church.’
If one wants to get to the root of a word, one usually turns to Latin for its origin. From that word, we read, “universalis” whereby it is interpreted, “belonging to all.” So, the universal of what we know today as the Catholic Church is what I believe to be a denomination of the Christian faith. Since Jesus Christ established the first Christian Church that would go down in history as the absolute beginning of a group of believers or “the church,” thus we have the Catholic Church. It was established in the year 33 in Jerusalem.
Next in line came the Lutheran Church founded by Martin Luther in 1517 in Germany. Look at all the years that went by whereby Christians or Catholics worshipped God. Here’s is where many followers of the faith differ from my understanding. Looking up the word, ’denomination’ in the Google dictionary, its definition is, ‘a recognized branch of the Christian Church.’ So, if I put a number of Christian churches together in random order, it may look like this: Presbyterian, Baptist, Catholic, United Brethren, and Four-square Gospel, could one tell what order they originated? In my opinion, no. Am I guilty of spreading a rumor or is the laity of the Catholic Church?
The Presbyterian Church was founded in the year of 1560, Baptist, 1609, Catholic, 33, United Brethren, 1800, and Four-square Gospel, 1917. Am I not right in stating that the Catholic Church is a denomination just as the others are, or, for some unknown reason, I’m incorrect? If I am, could someone write it out with an excellent description why I’m wrong?
Recently, I was approached by a Latrobe resident whose name will remain anonymous. He had been passing around the rumor that the coronavirus is a hoax. Anyone in his or her right mind has to be joking, right? Not this person. He really believes we are all nuts and he and those who have convinced him are right.
To me, spreading around this type of lie is as bad as having the virus. Rumors fall under the classification of lies. The Church frowns upon that type of behavior. From a website titled, What Does the Bible Say About Lying, Your Questions Answered By GBN, the question was posed, “At what age does lying become a problem for people?” The answer is, “As soon as you learn to talk.” It goes on to state, this is “one of the first sins that young people commit in life is telling a lie, because it is so easy to do.” One of the Biblical quotes it pointed out referencing rumors come from Proverbs 6: 16-19: “These things the Lord hates, yes seven, are an abomination to Him: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that swift to running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord in a family.” An abomination is a sinful lifestyle against God.
So now we get the crux of the matter that spreading rumors is sinful, can one do an about face to correct one’s behavior? In my opinion, I believe one can. The answer is this. Always think first before speaking. Remember, God is listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.