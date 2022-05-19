Several months ago, I had an accident. It wasn’t something I had planned on, believe me. In talking to some individuals, everyone had the same idea. “Paul, you should be more careful.” I came to realize that these persons really didn’t grasp that there is a difference between premeditated acts and occurrences of negligence.
I, for one, didn’t plan on accidentally falling and causing injury to my person. I know, there may be some people who put themselves in a position of harm, but I’m not one of them.
One person told me I have too many things in my house to trip over. I’ve tried to confront that issue over time, but never seem to rid all the possessions that are waiting to reach out and grab my leg, pulling me down to a horizontal position, sprawled out in misery, with any number of aches and pains of one thing or another.
As careful as I think I am, I’m caught off guard least when I expect it. That is what I’ve gone through over the years resulting in any number of accidents.
Can you just imagine premeditating each fall? Who would want to do that anyway? One is only asking for trouble. My legs and feet are like magnets drawn to obstacles that have been laid out very carefully to do their thing. Yes, people, I thought I was careful when I walked out of my room, hastened to the kitchen or went to open the front door after hearing someone knock.
I have a tendency to blame my shoes. I want to go in a particular direction, but they want to stay put in one place. It makes no sense to me. My own possessions are staging a war against me.
Of consequence, I have been homebound for going on two months now. I’ve been told to stay off the computer, watch a minimal amount of television, and rest. What resulted as a result of my fall was that I received my 19th concussion. Talk about taking me out of the game, to be side-lined like this is pure agony.
Now, I’m not saying I’m the only fish in the sea that is accident prone. What I want to stipulate here are a number of things.
First, cut back on telling people, “You have to be more careful.” If there are six words that get under my skin when someone feels so led to state it, it is that phrase. Remember, accidents are not premeditated acts. First one is driving along as though nothing is going to go wrong, and the next moment, slam, it’s down on the floor, lying flat on one’s back or dangling from a car seat in an upside-down vehicle.
Take Tiger Woods, for example. When he left his home the morning of his accident, can it be supposed that he knew he was going to travel over a hillside in this near-death experience? I don’t think so. Even as a result of his speeding did it ever occur to him, “If I step on the pedal and go 20 miles per hour faster, there may be a good chance I’ll crash?” That’s a premeditated act causing injury to one’s person. I don’t think that even occurred to him.
Second, if persons are laid up for a certain amount of time and it is known they are not sick to one’s stomach and appreciate a phone call now and then, give them a call of inquiry. To be shut off from the world is one thing. To be excluded from correspondence makes life that much harder. It may be that the sick or housebound can only talk a little while. Keep in touch. Don’t make them feel like outcasts. If one is a member of an organized community, reach out and tell the afflicted prayers are being said for them on a regular basis. To know one is being prayed for does a world of good, believe me.
And last, if one has culinary expertise, take a bowl of soup to the homebound. Someone else’s cooking is a big plus. A change of diet is great medicine.
