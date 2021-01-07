Christmas often brings out the best of many people. Even though we are going through some very challenging times, I still feel a surge of love filling the airways unlike any time during the rest of the year. A lot has to do with the season, of course. With the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, He brought love and compassion which, up to that time, was to such a degree unknown.
I was recently listening to a television show where two women were discussing the pandemic. They made a point to state that not to wait for weeks to contact a relative, friend or neighbor, but to call them now and tell him or her how much you love them.
This advice has proved itself over and over again especially with the coronavirus (COVID-19) so rapidly spreading and people dying from whole households. Did a brother ever tell a sister how much he loved her? Personally speaking, I don’t remember ever telling my parents or my brother or sister I loved them. It just wasn’t a practice we did. When visitors came to visit us during Sunday get-togethers, we were never greeted with hugs, but handshakes. I was made to believe that was part of German tradition, I guess.
Lately, during this pandemic my brother has called me every night. He mentioned something one evening I’ll never forget.
“We are very fortunate to be as close as we are because we love each other,” he said.
About a year ago, in emailing each other, my sister would sign her emails, “Bxx,” and I, “Pxx.” That would be the equivalent of stating, “Love.”
When I married into a Slovak family, I had to get used to hugging. That was just something we Germans abstained from doing. It felt weird on one hand, but I know, in moving forward, I better get used to it. If I wanted the girl bad enough, which, of course, I did, I better get used to the hugging. I learned quickly!
During a recent news broadcast, a basketball player was shown walking onto the court only to fall flat on his face unconscious. Do you think his parents spoke of love prior to his passing out, or maybe the other way around, did he tell his parents how much he loved them prior to the game? Only God knows.
There’s no denying that people tell others they love them without heartfelt conveyance. It’s easy to do, you know. It’s like saying “I love God,” but you really don’t. Or I’ve known through my life how many times men will tell women they really love them but don’t really mean it. They make these statements for personal gain, need I say more. It works both ways, particularly when one or both genders are lonely and are starving for attention.
Getting back to this problematic time of the pandemic, we who have some usage of brains are staying home, cooped up in our dwellings as told to do by our governors. Personally, speaking once again, I believe this is the best way to nip this thing and contain it.
Concerning the column’s title, it just hit me. It can be applied one way or the other. The virus is in the air and so is love. Do we want to concentrate on one or both? As I see it, I’d recommend both. First of all, we have to do all we can to keep each other safe. That means obeying the governor’s orders to stay home, wash one’s hands thoroughly, wear masks and stay away from large groups of people.
Now, you have to realize, I am a people person. But I’m additionally not well. To put myself at risk, finding and being with groups of people would not be showing love, would it? Love results through selflessness. If being selfish is your bag, you might as well scratch love off your Christmas list this season.
In conclusion, let others know around you that they have meaning in your life whether it be your husband, wife, and children. Tell them you love them now before you’re notified as to their passing.
