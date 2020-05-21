A couple of months ago, I received a letter in the mail addressed to me that had no return address. Being a bit suspicious, I opened it immediately only to find a two-page printed letter signed, “Your secret admirer.” I was elated. I have a secret admirer, no less. That certainly made my day, or did it? I’m the type of fellow who likes to know who my admirers are so I can reciprocate in some fashion or another. On the other hand, I’ll take him or her, for having such a person is rare, at least in my case.
The letter was written as a response to my column titled “NoVee” dated March 12.
Using my nickname (which some people think is my real name), the actor (that is how we referred to the ‘bad guy’ in the police department) began, “Dear Peevee.” I’ll accept that over Paul. Being picky, it is actually two names separated with a space in the middle. Hey, who am I to complain? That’s a “NoVee” in my book. Besides, I shouldn’t criticize someone who admires me, right?
Getting into the body of the letter, the writer states, “Having read your comments on the word complaining I researched the word on the Greek text. I find 4 basic Greek words that are translated as complain or murmur. The first is Mempsimoiros. It means one who complains about one’s lot in life. Hence; discontented, querulous, or repining.” The subject (another police word for an unknown actor) then stated, “It is rendered as complainers at Jude 16 in the NIV (Bible) and as mormurers in the Dovay Confraternity.”
The person continued, “The Second is Momphe. This word denotes blame as occasion of complaint. You find it at Colossians 3:13. It is translated as ‘Quarrel’ or ‘Grievance’ in the NIV and the Dovay Confraternity. The third is Attioma. This word is defined ‘as a serious change against.’ It appears at Acts 25:7.”
I didn’t want to leave you hanging, so I pulled down my NIV and opened to this Bible verse which read, “When he arrived the Jews who had gone down from Jerusalem surround him, bring many serious charges against him, which they could not prove.”
Making reference to a Bible verse I quoted, that being I Peter 4:9, we find a different Greek word that basically means to murmur to oneself. The verse to which I made reference stated, “Be hospitable to one another without complaining.”
Bringing a more in depth meaning to my passage, the writer states, “Notice if you will that Peter uses this word with regard to hospitality. The word gongusmos (4th word) is best understood when used in a ‘for instance.’”
He then spelled out a further explanation with subject matter of which I would be familiar.
“You gather your fishing tackle and head to your favorite spot on the creek you know there is a big bass in a deep hole there and today is your day. However, when you arrive, there is another guy fishing in your spot. You smile, say hello, and set your gear down. Just then he yells, ‘I got one!’ It’s your bass. He has no landing net. He calls for your help. In the interest of Christian hospitality, you smile and net your fish for him. As you return to your spot, (still smiling), you mumble about the injustice of the whole thing. That, my friend, is gongusmos.” The mystery person then signed the letter, “Your Secret Admirer, Are Dee.”
First of all, I’d like to thank this individual for going to the trouble to help my readership fully understand the meaning of complain. At least I can state here that the four words were definitely “all Greek to me!” Second, everyone is probably wondering if I know who “Are Dee” is. Breaking it down, the “Are” would be the letter “R.” I think I know but can’t divulge anything yet because I may have some eliminations to make. Who do I know who has the initials, “R.D.”?
Hmmm… Two gents come to mind. Do you think if I pray on it the Holy Spirit would divulge this secret? We’ll see…
