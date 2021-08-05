While most people were browsing the stations looking to view the Olympics Friday evening, July 20, I was doing the same thing for one exception. Everyone else, I assume, found the game he wished to view. I, on the other hand, ended up watching a program on WQED, Channel 13, that held my interest more so than the long-awaited games, believe it or not.
It dealt with photographers who gained fame as they traveled with various rock singers to groups. One such cameraman made the statement, “Before we started taking pictures of these musicians, nobody took on this challenge. What we did was start a trend,” he said.
And nobody knows more than I all about the history of photographers doing exactly what these people did, for this is how I got my start. Name such singers as James Brown, The Fifth Dimension, the Skyliners, Jose Feliciano, the Beach Boys, Glenn Yarbrough and the Ohio Express are just a few of those who kept their audiences hand clapping and foot stomping throughout the evenings. The neat thing was, they sought out my attention as much as I did theirs. I got to know one of the members of the Ohio Express personally as did his wife and their child, Lucifer Arrows. I know people come up with strange names now and then, but that was one I strictly opposed to, but really had no say to it.
Everything the famous photogs shared on the tube I could relate to. The cameras they all preferred to use were Leicas. I started out with a Yashica only because my boss at the newspaper bought and sold it to me for $20. Every word that came out of their lips could have been mine, for I felt I was one of the many who stood in front of any number of rock groups making their premiere appearances before small groups of people usually hanging out in bars in various cities in Ohio.
I can’t help but state that some of the pix (short for pictures) I took had the same quality these pros had. When the “three pictures only” entered rulebook, so to speak, what that meant was that photographers were only allowed to take three flash pictures only before clicking off the flash button. That must have come after my time for I never had any rules and could be creative as possible with or without flash. Where I went wrong was that I took too many flash pictures and not enough photos without the over-exposed light flashing in people’s faces.
Every photograph the pros took spoke to me. What a thrill. Imagine going back to the mid-’60s and even the early ‘70s and absorbing these people’s thoughts into my memories, a time period I’ll never forget. And again, I must re-emphasize, these masters were speaking words that resonated in my mind in such away that each thing said became more meaningful and struck chords in various octaves. There I was looking over the shoulder of James Brown as he emotionally bellowed out his many hits as the audiences looked on.
Not too many people did what we “shutterbuggers” did back then. But just as the entertainers became known for their hits, our images played a role in the media and photo jackets nationwide. We went through rolls of film knowing that maybe five of the shots we took would be the one onlookers would remember as the “standout” that would have my name on the back or the bottom.
“That’s one of Pee Vee’s,” someone in the audience may have stated after reading the Ashland Times Gazette or Galion Inquirer, two newspapers I worked for that had many of my published photos in the entertainment field.
I became known for photographing other famous people as well. They may not have been outstanding in your collection of famous standouts, but for me, I was given the chance to take pictures of Richard Nixon, Mr. Rogers, Arnold Palmer, Joe Namath and any number of Pittsburgh Steelers.
When it came to posing, everyone had the same idea, and stated, “You’re the professional,” I knew my job and did it to perfection.
