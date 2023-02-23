When I read an introduction to one of my favorite childhood books, I was amazed to read that a number of people had rewritten “The Little Engine That Could,” all adding their contributions and interpretations to this well-known story. A matter of fact, I remember my parents giving me the book as a gift for some occasion whether it was for my birthday or a Christmas present.
One gentleman who commented on this children’s literature stated, “When I was a very young child (circa 1960), one of the first books I was given was a 1930 edition of Watty Piper’s ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ I’ve loved trains since I was a kid and I’m convinced this to me was an early contribution to what’s become an obsession. It would be several years before I realized there is more than one version of the classic children’s story. A newer version with slightly revised text and completely redone illusions was published in 1954. (And the story was given yet another updated treatment with illustrations by Ruth Sanderson in 1976). As I got more and more into graphic design and illustration, every once in a while, I’d go back to compare the 1930 and 1954 treatments. The later edition, with illustrations by George and Doris Hauman, has come to be one most people are familiar.”
On a separate note, Watty Piper, the book’s author, is actually the pen name for publisher Arnold Munk, owner of Platt & Munk, who published “The Little Engine that Could.” He also handpicked Lois Lenski to illustrate the 1930 edition. It’s unknown if he later chose the Haumans in 1954 to interpret the story in their style, but he was editor at Platt & Munk until his death in 1957.
“The Little Engine That Could” is a tale of the little locomotive that takes on a task that other locomotives refuse and succeeds due to determination and is one of the most popular children’s stories of all time. The locomotive’s earnest repetitions of “I think I can” when performing its goal, followed by a triumphant “I thought I could” when the goal is achieved, are familiar worldwide. The best-known version of this story is “The Little Engine That Could” first published in 1930, with the authorship attributed to Watty Piper (a pseudonym), and with credit given to Mabel C. Bragg for the 1916 version “The Pony Engine.” In the 1950s a fierce effort was made to instead give credit to Frances M. Ford, who wrote a version in 1912. In actuality, the roots of the story date at least to the beginning of the 20th century. The first uses of the iconic phrases appear in 1902-03 and a recognizable form of the story was published in 1906. The basic tale was in wide circulation often used in the context of a sermon or a presentation to a trade group, rather than a children’s story. The identification of the author remains unknown.
Since the beginning of my column detailed the origin of “The Little Engine that Could,” I thought I’d add my interpretation to other people’s versions, for I have been contemplating on the word “can” for some time.
“Can” is one of those words that doesn’t spell out motion of any kind. On the other hand, “will” might get the ball rolling at a much faster pace. Anything that states “could” is telling me “the possibility exists” but in all likelihood what’s happening is no action will be taken, thus it’s an idea that just doesn’t materialize. Just as “can” or “could” are ideas, “will or “would” tell me motion is about to occur. There is promise in those words. You can say the engine sat on the tracks and pondered over the fact if it can or could, but that’s just a state of contemplation. If a contractor tells me he will fix my roof, we’ve come to an agreement of motion. I know the date has been set and the repair work will be completed. I wonder if Watty and the others let their minds wonder like I just did mine? Can you answer that?
