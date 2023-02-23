When I read an introduction to one of my favorite childhood books, I was amazed to read that a number of people had rewritten “The Little Engine That Could,” all adding their contributions and interpretations to this well-known story. A matter of fact, I remember my parents giving me the book as a gift for some occasion whether it was for my birthday or a Christmas present.

One gentleman who commented on this children’s literature stated, “When I was a very young child (circa 1960), one of the first books I was given was a 1930 edition of Watty Piper’s ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ I’ve loved trains since I was a kid and I’m convinced this to me was an early contribution to what’s become an obsession. It would be several years before I realized there is more than one version of the classic children’s story. A newer version with slightly revised text and completely redone illusions was published in 1954. (And the story was given yet another updated treatment with illustrations by Ruth Sanderson in 1976). As I got more and more into graphic design and illustration, every once in a while, I’d go back to compare the 1930 and 1954 treatments. The later edition, with illustrations by George and Doris Hauman, has come to be one most people are familiar.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.