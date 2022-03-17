We are all familiar with what mirrors are set up to do. Onlookers will adjust their ties by looking into the glass reflector, put on lipstick, or even brush one’s hair. But here’s the $10,000 question: Can one actually see oneself as one really is, a beautiful, wonderful creation, or someone who is full of fear for one reason or another? What has drawn one to conclude that one isn’t up to snuff, as the saying goes? Has someone stated something to cause one to withdraw?
It’s part of human nature to retreat rather than to go forward when someone flings dirt in one’s face. Here again is a big question: Should we become wrapped up in this thing we fear or confront it by moving forward instead?
Fear in and of itself has not one derivative. Defined, it means “an emotion caused by belief or something that is dangerous, likely to cause pain or a threat.” If one is living in fear, one may not know it. It’s not easy to recognize the symptoms of this negative trait. Realize it can manifest in one’s health.
Joseph Nulderg has always been stuck in his thoughts. It’s his way or the highway, as the saying goes. No one is going to tell him what to do and his ways are carved in stone. Very controlling, if one doesn’t heed to his ways, one has only to fear that there will be retaliation.
Bruce Kopalata loves to degrade others. When people come in contact with him, they know there are reasons to fear for they are aware he will say something to diminish one’s worth.
“Where did you get those duds?” Timothy Stople shouted to a fellow classmate. “That’s not the ‘mod’ thing to wear, you know that!” New to the school, the 10th-grader was unfamiliar with how one dressed in this part of the country. He added, “C’mon man, get with the picture!”
Was fear created here? “Yes,” is my answer.
Can one name some examples of fear? Here are some examples: Being put down. Being manipulated may be another example. Being rejected? Not being trusted. Self doubt.
Seeing what Google had to say in reference to the subject, it named several, including dogs, snakes and spiders.
So let me talk a little about what I consider “fear factors.”
Merle Snitleberger always tried to do his very best concerning whatever was set before him. Even though he didn’t read much, the senior citizen had a wealth of information as per experiences he had during his life. He knew the pros and cons of most situations. But that didn’t stop Freddy Dotle from informing Merle that what he was doing was always wrong. Adjustments always had to be made to comply to Freddy’s ways.
William Wilfred had good sound plans. He thought things through and was pleased with his thinking. Thus, he would present his ideas to people in various positions. Thinking they would follow through with his plan of attack, so to speak, he felt a sense of satisfaction that he had done something to contribute to society. In most cases, the people led him to believe his ideas were a go. After a certain time past, William discovered that his imagination turned out to be bags of wind that went nowhere and these people were not to be trusted. Did he set himself up to be let down? It’s certainly clear to me that’s what happened.
Email has certainly become a means of communication. When Kenneth Hosdggee received word from a well-known community leader alleging he had done something wrong, he became fearful. It certainly gave him a feeling of future unrest, especially when he was innocent of the crimes that he sure didn’t commit.
Franklin D. Roosevelt stated, “The only thing to fear is fear itself.” What he meant by that was that if one concentrates on fear, things will only worsen. To conquer it, one first must be aware of what troubles him. Next, not only identify, but also experience it fully. Third, confront it, always going forward courageously. Think positively, and lastly, have someone you can trust help you through it.
