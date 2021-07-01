There aren’t that many people in the church I attend who’ve telephoned me to inquire as to my well-being. So, the other day I decided to do a “switherroo,” as my mother would say. I reached out to them to see how they were coping with these challenging times.
I called one friend and learned that he was not home. The second person resulted in my receiving his answering machine.
My third friend, Dan, hit me with a zinger. “After work,” he said, “My wife and I are going to take our motorcycles and travel to meet friends where we eventually will end up in Toledo.” After a lengthy pause, he stated, “Don’t you get it? ‘Holy Toledo!’” Then he laughed. I’ve always been one to be slow on getting play on words. A matter of fact, a friend who passed several years ago, Kenny Kattan, used to tell me, “You take all the fun out of it when I have to explain the punch lines to you.”
Getting back to my church friend. “C’mon Pee Vee, you know, Holy Toledo!” So, I decided to do a little investigation. Just where did that expression come from?
From the website https://english.stackexchanch.com came this explanation. This expression is not found in Webster’s Dictionary. I did find several from a number of websites. The one I found most convincing was the following: “It’s a humorous mock-swearword based on the taboo against blaspheming religious terms. There are hundreds of variations on the phrase ‘Holy Guacamole’ and ‘Holy Cow!’ Most of these are considered entirely non-offensive, with the exception of ‘Holy “Beep!’ which intensifies the taboo by combining the religious modifier with the taboo against directly referring to the ‘fruits of the bathroom.’”
“In the campy 60’s television version of Batman, his sidekick Robin was noted for endless versions of the phrase {a habit briefly satirized in 1997 movie ‘Batman and and Robin).’”
Another person summed it up this way: It came about:
• Because of the heavy concentration of churches located on Collingwood Boulevard (Toledo, Ohio).
• Toledo, Spain, is often called “the Holy City of Toledo.”
• Holy Week has always been a bad week for show business; old-time Vaudeville actors contended that any week in Toledo was Holy Week.
• Toledoans Joe E. Brown and Danny Thomas popularized the term as they became nationally known performers.
The author of this website stated he believed a gentleman by the name of Chris Dwyer’s answer “nailed it.” “Google’s books’ listings of the phrase from the same time period are replete with religious references to ‘holy smoke.’ The …content is in fact one of sacrifice or burnt offering as in this 1863 exegesis of a passage from Isaiah:
“…house of my glory,] – cheerful and frequent and universal shall be the sacrifices which shall be the sacrifices which shall be offered unto God in joy and thanksgiving, as that all the Arabian flocks shall be gladly concreted to this service and shall ascend up as holy smoke to the God of heaven; and I will exceedingly glorify my Church wherein I am honored.”
Another contributor said, “I always thought it was a reference to Hebrew burnt offerings, where the smoke was ascending to Heaven symbolized the worship of the Hebrew people going to God. This ‘smoke’ was considered ‘holy’ because the sacrifices were made holy by the priests (as it had to be holy to be in the presence of God).”’
Michael Agan from that same website brought up the question — “What about “Holy Mackerel?” The answer turns out to be fish that turns out a special type of smoked mackerel — smoked with holy smoke.
And we can’t forget about Holy Moses? You’ll agree, this man’s name is in the Bible and played a significant role in the Scriptures.
Doing a little more research, it was interesting to find “a lot of the ‘holy’ expressions originated from the Roman Catholic practice of exclaiming ‘Holy Mary Mother of God. There was no explanation why it’s ‘holy smoke’ and not ‘holy ashes.’”
God, keep my “Toledo” friends out of harm’s way! May He watch over them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.