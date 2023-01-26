By the time this story hits the press, it will be old news. With that said, however, I believe certain facts have to be brought to the forefront regardless of when the story is published.

I was dumbfounded while watching television one morning when an ad came over the screen whereby a thin man with wire rim glasses stated that he was trying to interest people from all over the United States of America to join his organization, Freedom from Religion for Agnostics and Atheists. He then commented, “I am looking forward to going to hell!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.