By the time this story hits the press, it will be old news. With that said, however, I believe certain facts have to be brought to the forefront regardless of when the story is published.
I was dumbfounded while watching television one morning when an ad came over the screen whereby a thin man with wire rim glasses stated that he was trying to interest people from all over the United States of America to join his organization, Freedom from Religion for Agnostics and Atheists. He then commented, “I am looking forward to going to hell!”
It is true. Everyone has that right to choose what religion he cares to join. I’m not arguing that point. One’s choice determines one’s outcome. Do what you want. It’s your life.
This commercial aired shortly after a Buffalo Bills football player and safety had a freak accident, suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals the previous night.
The thing that touched me the most was the fact how many people across the world in every religion got down on their knees and literally prayed for the member of this team with hopes that God would revive him and bring him back to good health.
I watched that game and saw grown men openly crying and many athletes grouped in circles, down on their knees, trusting that their pleas would be heard by the one person who would deliver their hopes and desires. People recognizing Damar Hamlin was indeed close to death came running to his aid, immediately administering CPR, surmising he was dead and hoping and praying his life would be spared. On that playing field, his heartbeat was restored. He was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was sedated. By the next morning, the medical staff stated he was alive, but in critical condition.
In a release put out by his family, it said, “Please keep Damar in your prayers, the family said.” Even they knew the importance of prayer. They always trusted in their creator, knowing if their son was to live, he would be under the watchful eye of the man upstairs.
To have the game halted like that left people, both on and off the field, feeling very distraught.
Again, players, teams and athletes from football and other sports flooded social media with tributes and prayers. Knowing he was especially close to his family, people from all over prayed for them as well. This whole situation got more heartfelt from the moment team members revived him using CPR, watching him being taken to the hospital by ambulance to when the world would be told he was on a resuscitator recovering.
After his injury, fans showed their support for Hamlin by contributing millions of dollars to an online fundraiser that Hamlin started back in 2020 before he played professional football. The goal was to collect toys for kids affected by COVID-19 in his hometown of McKees Rocks. As a result of prayer, by midday Tuesday, one day after the football game where he fell victim to a heart attack, he had raised more than $9 million, far surpassing the original goal of $2,500.
I can’t help but feel those who took prayer seriously reaped the benefits far greater than ever imagined. Going back to the man who proclaimed that he was looking forward to going to hell and not get involved with religion is not only missing the boat but, I believe, he’ll go down with it as it fills up with water.
We who are active prayer warriors know through our faith and trust in the Lord we have everything to gain when we turn from worldly ways and trust in Godly ways instead.
I can still see all those people kneeling down in a circle hoping and praying God, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, all the angels and saints and the Holy Spirit have joined forces to come to the aid of this one soul. And guess what? Damar did recover, recuperating on his own.
Bottom line? Indeed, prayer does work!
