We are living in times like no other. Never in the past, as long as I have been alive, have I had to stay locked up in my house for safety’s sake so as to not catch various strains of the coronavirus (COVID-19). And the hard thing is, since my wife passed, I have no one to cook for. Of course, when she was alive, the only time she allowed me to make her a full dinner is when I was courting her. We had spaghetti and meatballs by candlelight. Doesn’t that sound romantic?
She was always one who favored eating out over and above eating home-cooked meals. I, on the other hand, love to make my own concoctions, either hot or cold. Sure, I had to clean up after myself, but that was part of the fun of it.
Recently, my brother sent me various selections of frozen seafood packed in dry ice. I have to admit, there is nothing like shrimp or flounder and the different spices that add that little extra touch. One of the suggestions when cooking the fish was to first thaw it, and then flip/flop it in flour and slowly fry it in a non-stick pan. Every time now that I eat filets, I use this method. It just goes to show you how the slightest little addition can add so much more.
When I poured the dry ice into the sink and turned on the tap water over it, it was though someone had lit the kitchen on fire and smoke filled the room. I learned not to do that again. However, I defined it as a “scientific experiment.”
I’ve been thinking of buying myself a cookbook for learning the basics to making soup. There’s nothing like it in the wintertime.
I’m blessed by getting a good bit of my food by going online and having it shipped to me that way. The other day I got four boxes of cereal and a large can of extra virgin olive oil. Recently, my son sent me some canned trout. That was mighty tasty.
Being cooped up as I am, I find it healthiest if I come into contact with no one. I used to have cleaning help, but had to put that on hold until the virus calms down a lot. With all my diseases, I could pick up the COVID readily. So, I am waiting until things die down (not people) a bit and then I’ll have her back. Her work is definitely “spot-off!”
I find that there really is a lot to do here in my 19-room castle. I just don’t do it. I’m trying to talk myself out of being lazy as I could be. The trouble with writing my columns is my passion for it. I feel I have to write a story a day. It doesn’t always work out that way. Television gets in the way.
I don’t know about you, but I was overwhelmed with how well the inauguration was orchestrated. I normally don’t watch political programs a lot. But with the fact that everything was pretty much done virtually, I was a bit curious how all would go from 7 a.m. in the morning to 10 p.m. at night.
I have to admit regardless of what party I belong to; we reached a period where the voting had ceased and the new candidates would be taking their new offices.
The thing about the USA getting a new president differed than all the rest. The celebration followed an insurrection and there was a lot of hatred in the air. Having to have the military guarding our capitol at a time where there should have been citizens surrounding the building was disheartening. Nevertheless, everything from Amanda Gorman reciting her poem, to the swearing in of President Biden to the performers afterwards were done with utter perfection. I don’t think any prior inauguration was pulled off more perfectly. Needless to say, I was impressed.
And everyone to whom I spoke, all said the same thing. I was sure of one thing. God did bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.