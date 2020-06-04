John Doosey will never forget the appearance his once longtime girlfriend had when he got down on one knee and proposed to her. Cynthia’s eyes lit up and her smile extended from one ear to the other. It didn’t take long for her to joyfully whisper while nodding up and down, saying “Yes, I’ll marry you.” That was definitely music to his ears.
But dating a “young lady” and being married to her may turn into something much more than ever imagined. Dating, possibly, was all peaches and cream, where marriage is anything but.
That’s not to say that the knot-tying process was a mistake. But it does introduce certain acts into one’s life that many never saw coming.
Most everyone reading this column will agree that marriage requires work. So, what you are probably thinking is what I’m about to write isn’t anything new. I thought so two days ago until I revisited the subject after a Protestant preacher proclaimed how easy it was to become “saved.”
“All one has to say is, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’ and you are saved!” It’s amazing how misled people can become just by following uneducated people like this.
Getting back to John and Cynthia, do you suppose all one had to do to be married was to state, “We’re married,” three times and it’s a done deal? That would be the same as saying “Jesus” three times, wouldn’t it? Here’s the part that the minister missed. One scripture in the Bible says we are saved by faith, but the straw that broke the camel’s back comes from James, where it states, “Faith without works is dead.” So, now we are taking part in a whole ‘nother ball game.
First of all, we all know that real marriage requires peoples’ notation and not just exclamation of living together that is the practice of so many “boys and girls” today. “Boys and girls” are not mature, adults are. People living together outside of marriage are not living in a marital state. That’s fact.
But over and above that is something that struck me. When we are dating, we are putting on our best fronts, trying to impress each other. When the rings are slipped on the fingers, the hair is let down and the true persons become exposed. There are times things just don’t go hunky dory. What happened to the peaches and cream? Some may say, “Let’s get a divorce,” while others are insistent that the differences be worked out.
Going back to the minister who blurted out, “All one has to do is say, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’ and you are saved,” he is living on the peaches and cream theory. To state that all one needs is faith only in the other person, simply doesn’t cut it. If he thinks marriage will always be dozens of roses, he is living idealistically and not realistically. “Faith without works is dead.” When disagreements pop up, a couple must work through it. If not, the marriage will slowly die and eventually the rosy attitudes of each member will harden, and the unity deaden. If one thinks “Faith alone in God is the only way,” is that the same as saying, “I truly love my wife,” or “I have all the faith in the world in my husband,” but don’t have to do anything to reciprocate one’s love?
It’s fact. Jesus died on the cross to redeem us for our sin. We just have to believe He went through all that excruciating pain for us, but we don’t have to love him back, just that we believe it happened? That’s not how humans think.
I was married for over 44 years. Sure, we had our peaches and cream. But we stuck it through because we loved each other. When she asked me to take out the garbage, carry up packages from QVC all 16 stairs, or take the dog out upon her requests, I did so as a result of love. She took me fishing and later picked me up endless times, bought clothes, and was always there for our kids. It was done for the same reason.
“Faith without works is dead.”
