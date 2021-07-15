July 3 couldn’t have come soon enough if you asked me. Here I’ve been cooped up in my house as per COVID-19 instructions. The chance to get out and mingle with others was most welcome.
The first thing I did outside my house on that Saturday was to go to church. Then it was down to Legion Keener Park where a car fair was being held. Now, as most of you know, I haven’t driven a vehicle for 51 years except for the time when I had to rush my wife to the hospital when our first child, Aaron, was born. I went through every red light, going above the speed limit to get her there as fast as I could. We were blessed that no cars were coming the other way. I got her there just in time as she was immediately wheeled into the delivery room. I recall the nurse saying, “If you want to see your son being born, you have to come now!” I hesitated because I was into a great bass fishing article in the waiting room but figured, “How many times will I witness a child being born from a woman I held closest to my heart.
Since I didn’t have a driver’s license, I ended up walking home, leaving the car in the hospital parking lot. I felt God had blessed us all kinds of ways that 21st day of January. We got to the hospital in short order, were kept out of harm’s way, Teri had our first child with no intermediate labor pains, and I became a “daddy.” I had to smile even though I had to walk from the hospital one mile to our house.
Before I lost my driver’s license back in the early 70’s as a result of an epileptic seizure, I used my privileges to my advantages, first working for two newspapers and then serving as an accident investigator for the state and local police (Galion Police Department (GPD) in Galion, Ohio), and the sheriff’s department. I was kept on the move at all hours. During the day, I worked for the newspapers — at night, part time for the GPD.
Before I became gainfully employed, I spent part-time working for the GPD and other times on call when notified.
Getting back to the car show, the first vehicle I came upon was a 1955 Chevrolet, a model I used to drive that belonged to my boss while working for both him and his wife in a hotel in Maine. They also had a Buick of the same year. One day, he asked me to drive down the road and visit the local post office to get the mail. He thought he was throwing me the Buick keys. Thinking I was supposed to take the Chevy, I climbed into the front seat, stuck the key into the ignition, and turned the mechanism to the right. The car started right up. I was shocked. Here I had two different cars but one key that fit both. Tell me what are the chances that something like that would ever happen?
Another “oldie but goodie” that will ever stand out in my mind popped into my mind as I finished writing the last one.
Upon exiting a restaurant after church one Sunday at a local restaurant, my wife decided to shop at Rite Aid and I opted to wait for her in the car. So, I strolled up to what I thought was our car and climbed in the front seat. No sooner was I there for five minutes did I see a woman leave the same restaurant coming in my direction screaming at me for reasons unknown. When she got up to the driver’s side door, she flung it open still raising her voice, “You’re sitting in my car!” “No, I’m not. This is our car.” Then she stated, “I know it’s my car because I have a Jesus license plate on the front. So, do I!” I apologized, quickly exiting. The ironic thing was I knew her. She not only went to my church, but her son worked for me! She surely didn’t act Christ-like!
