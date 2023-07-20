I had a nice conversation with my brother, Bob, on the phone recently. He was telling me that he had put in a strenuous day at the office and couldn’t wait to hit the road to drive home. What followed this last evening was something I never heard him speak about before. The conversation went a little bit like this: “After getting in my car, I rolled down all my windows. I then proceeded to my collection of oldies where I could pick any song I wanted to hear and sing along with it Karaoke-style.” In one hundred years if not more, I’ve never heard my brother ever sing. That was always something I loved to do, but Bob? That certainly came as a surprise to me.
Continuing on with his little adventure he stated, “I was having the time of my life. I felt my whole body relaxing and singing along with some of my favorite songs that took me back to the times when Janis Joplin and others of that time period were popular. Just to feel the air coming through the windows definitely was refreshing.”
Thinking back to the days when I used to operate a motor vehicle, I loved to turn up my radio while cruising down state Route 30 in Galion, Ohio, bellowing at the top of my lungs, “Waiting for the break of day. Searching for something to say. Flashing lights against the sky, giving up I’ll close my eyes. Sitting crossed leg on the floor, 25 or 6 to 4.” from Chicago or the refrain to Grand Funk Railroad’s classic “We’re an American band. We’re an American band. We’re coming to your town. We’ll help you party it down. We’re an American band.” Carole King knew that her lyrics would touch the hearts of many when she wrote, “You’ve Got a Friend.” It was always one of my favorite “shower” songs. Throughout my many times I counseled people, when I think of them, I think of this song as well. The song starts out, “When you’re down and troubled, and you need some lovin’ care. And nothin,’ nothin’ goin’ right. Close your eyes and think of me. And soon I will be there to brighten up even your darkest night. You just call out my name and you know, wherever I am, I’ll come runnin’ to see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall all you have to do is call. And I’ll be there. You’ve got a friend.”
I can see myself singing these songs with a band in the background, but somehow my brother doing so? When he told me he sang to Janis Joplin, I about fell off my chair. I didn’t know he liked her as much as I did.
When I used to sing in the choir at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, there were a number of hymns I would play repeatedly on my computer at home. To this day, I wish I could still share God’s gift of the many fantastic hymns I used to harmonize during Masses, funerals or even just doing practices. But as it looks, such participation is just a memory. The great thing about having a computer is that I can now print out the lyrics and sing these hymns anywhere I chose and feel blessed when I do so.
Due to certain stipulations put in place by the Diocese of Greensburg, I am not eligible to sing a joyful noise unto the Lord while on the premises of the church property. I’ll just have to stick to my printed material. Some of my all-time favorite hymns are, “Be Not Afraid,” “Make Me a Channel of Your Love,” “Ubi Caritas, ”One Bread, One Body,” “Here I am Lord,” and “We Gather Together.” My all-time favorite hymn that I loved to sing is called “On Eagle’s Wings.” Written by Michael Joncas, its refrain goes like this — “And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings. Bear you on the breath of dawn, Make you shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Maybe if Bob learns and likes these hymns, we can sing them together as a duet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.