I had a nice conversation with my brother, Bob, on the phone recently. He was telling me that he had put in a strenuous day at the office and couldn’t wait to hit the road to drive home. What followed this last evening was something I never heard him speak about before. The conversation went a little bit like this: “After getting in my car, I rolled down all my windows. I then proceeded to my collection of oldies where I could pick any song I wanted to hear and sing along with it Karaoke-style.” In one hundred years if not more, I’ve never heard my brother ever sing. That was always something I loved to do, but Bob? That certainly came as a surprise to me.

Continuing on with his little adventure he stated, “I was having the time of my life. I felt my whole body relaxing and singing along with some of my favorite songs that took me back to the times when Janis Joplin and others of that time period were popular. Just to feel the air coming through the windows definitely was refreshing.”

