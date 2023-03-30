If ever there was one person who was the master of pulling off April Fools’ Day gimmicks, it was my mother. Yearly, I could count on her fooling me particularly when I was in grade school. She would disguise food in my lunch box. I thought I was getting something special, but when I removed the wrapping, I would find she had cleverly packaged a Band-Aid to make me think what she was giving me something scrumptious and tasty.
Did some of her shenanigans rub off on me? One day while working in my shop with my employee, I approached him and stated, “Hey Joe, how did you come to work today? I was outside taking out the trash and didn’t see your car. Did your wife drop you off and then use your vehicle to go shopping?” With that, he bolted out of the building, made a sharp left-hand turn stopping dead in his tracks as he went to up Pee Vee Alley. Then he reversed his actions meeting me back in the store. “What do you mean my car is not there? It certainly is!” He didn’t appreciate my comeback statement, “April Fool…”
Ever wonder where April Fools’ Day came from? Well, surprise! The joke’s on you. Nobody seems to know its true origins. What is known is that April Fools’ Day customs date back to at least the Renaissance in Europe, but it’s likely the tradition originated long before then. Some historians have linked April Fools’ Day to the ancient Roman festival of “Hilaria,” where at the end of March, people would come together to commemorate the resurrection of the god Attis. It was a celebration of renewal in which revelers would dress up in disguises and imitate others.
Others believe April Fools’ Day has its origins in the 16th century, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The Julian calendar began in March with the spring equinox and was celebrated until April 1. By switching to the Gregorian calendar, the new year would now begin on Jan. 1.
News traveled slowly back then, and not everyone knew or was willing to change when to celebrate the new year. Those who continued to celebrate in the spring were often ridiculed and made the butt of jokes. Some pranks included having a paper fish placed on a person’s back as they were called “poisson d’avril or “April Fish.” One of the first known references to this term is found in a 1508 poem by Eloy d’Amerval. The phrase itself doesn’t necessarily mean there was a holiday on April 1 but the idea of “April fish” is that fish were more plentiful in the spring and thus easier to catch. In other words, an “April fish” was more gullible than fish caught in other seasons.
In 1561, an early, clear-cut reference to April Fools’ Day appeared in a Flemish poem written by Eduard de Dene. In the poem, a nobleman sends his servant out on a series of wild errands. The servant eventually realizes that these are “fool errands” because the date is April 1. Scholars say one of the first mentions of an April Fools’ Day in English appears in John Aubrey’s 1686 book “Remaines and Gentilisme,” which reads, in part: “We observe it on the first of April. And so, it is kept in Germany, everywhere.”
In 1760, there was a speculation as to the origins of the holiday, with a line in “Poor Robin’s Almanac” reading: “The first of April some do say, is set apart for All Fools’ Day. But why people call it so. Nor I or they themselves do know.” On April 1, 1905, for example, a German newspaper wrote that thieves had dug a tunnel underneath the U.S. Treasury and stolen $268 million in silver and gold. One of the more famous pranks occurred in 1957, when the BBC aired a segment showing Swiss harvesters picking spaghetti off trees and bushes, claiming the region had had “an exceptionally heavy spaghetti crop” that year.
April 1 represents a day of comedy. Celebrate it as such!
