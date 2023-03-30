If ever there was one person who was the master of pulling off April Fools’ Day gimmicks, it was my mother. Yearly, I could count on her fooling me particularly when I was in grade school. She would disguise food in my lunch box. I thought I was getting something special, but when I removed the wrapping, I would find she had cleverly packaged a Band-Aid to make me think what she was giving me something scrumptious and tasty.

Did some of her shenanigans rub off on me? One day while working in my shop with my employee, I approached him and stated, “Hey Joe, how did you come to work today? I was outside taking out the trash and didn’t see your car. Did your wife drop you off and then use your vehicle to go shopping?” With that, he bolted out of the building, made a sharp left-hand turn stopping dead in his tracks as he went to up Pee Vee Alley. Then he reversed his actions meeting me back in the store. “What do you mean my car is not there? It certainly is!” He didn’t appreciate my comeback statement, “April Fool…”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.