Recently a good friend and I got into a discussion about sweeteners and in particular, about a certain compound, stevia, that people don’t talk much about. The woman to whom I spoke was led to believe that all sugar substitutes are bad, and consumers are urged to stay away from them.
After she departed from my residence, I dug into websites and searched for commentaries that were similar. I noticed there were lots of sugar substitutes on the market, but few that were actually beneficial.
Since our discussion concerning the subject of stevia, I thought it best to pass along some theories that came from well-known documents such as one from MedicalNewsToday. Written by Hannah Nichols on Jan. 4, 2018, she defined stevia as “an intensely sweet-tasting plant that has been used to sweeten beverages and make tea since the 16th Century.”
It is a non-nutritional and herbal sweetener. A non-nutritional sweetener “is one that contains little to no calories. Stevia is used as a healthy alternative to added sugar in many meals and beverages,” she stated. “Stevia and erythritol have been approved for use in the United States and do not appear to pose any health risks when used in moderation,” Nichols said.
Stevia, also known as Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni, is a bushy shrub that is part of the sunflower family. There are 150 species of stevia, all native to North and South America. “As stevia is 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar,” she said. “It contains eight glycosides. These are the sweet components isolated and purified from leaves of stevia. These glycosides include: stevioside, rebaudiosides A, C, D, E, and F, steviolvioside, and dulcoside. Stevioside and rebaudioside A (reb A) are the most plentiful of these components.”
Nichols emphasized the many health benefits associated with stevia. “It is considered ‘no-calorie’ by FoodData Central (FDC). It does not strictly contain zero calories but is significantly less caloric and low enough to be classified as such. The sweet-tasting components in stevia sweeteners occur naturally. This characteristic may benefit people who prefer naturally sourced foods and beverages. The low-calorie count qualifies stevia to be a healthy alternative for diabetes control or weight loss,” stated Nichols.
She then highlighted other health benefits of this sweetener.
In discussing the subject of diabetes, she said, “Research has shown that stevia sweeteners do not contribute calories or carbohydrates to the diet. They have also demonstrated no effect on blood glucose or insulin response. This allows people with diabetes to eat a wider variety of foods and comply with a healthful meal plan.
“Another review of five randomized controlled trials compared the effects of stevia on metabolic outcomes with the effects of placebos. The study concluded that stevia showed minimal to no effects on blood glucose, insulin levels, blood pressure and body weight.
“In one of these studies, subjects with type 2 diabetes reported that stevia triggered significant reductions in blood glucose and glucagon response after a meal. Glucagon is a hormone that regulates glucose levels in the blood. Glucagon drops when blood glucose climbs. This regulates the glucose level.
“Stevia can replace sugar in a diet to manage weight. Since it has very few if any calories, it can be part of a well-balanced diet.
“Stevia contains kaempferol along with sterols and antioxidants, all of which can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. The glycosides found in stevia can also increase sodium excretion and urine output.”
Nichols emphasized, “high-purity stevia extract is approved for consumption by the FDA and a number of other regulatory bodies. Safety studies have marked it as free of side effects. Current research also suggests it is safe to consume.”
She concluded by stating, “As long as stevia is highly purified and used in moderation, it can be consumed worry-free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.