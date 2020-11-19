In telling a longtime friend about my writing of my newest book, “From Sea to High ‘C’”, I mentioned it was a story of my mother’s biography that she had written. All I did was rewrite it, polishing it a bit, making it chronological and translating German into English. What we quickly both agreed upon was the fact that when we both grew up, we did so much to try to entertain ourselves, thinking very little about others.
She became very doleful, quickly stating, “I wish I knew more about my grandparents before they died. Now with both my parents gone, in hindsight, I wish I would have spent more time applying my journalistic knowhow into learning about the fantastic history of both of them firsthand.”
Thank goodness my mother spent the last 20 years of her life writing three books, one was her biography, one was my father’s biography, and the third was a book of poems all done while she was bedridden.
I never would have rewritten my mother’s biography had not my brother approached me, handing me the manuscript, stating, “See what you can do with this.” It took me a whole year to rewrite and proofread the text until I sent it to a publisher for the books and e-books.
Each time I read through the book, I could hear my mother explaining parts of her life to me, something I wish I would have learned in my earlier years. What I learned when entering my journalistic career was that everybody has a story to tell. The trick here is to ask relatives while their mental faculties are still in one piece rather than wait until they are too old to recall the valuable past.
Take my mother, for example. She never told me she had a passion to learn to sing opera while she was in her teens. Neither did she share the fact that she took instructions to play a violin. I knew she had one, as she kept it in our homes after I was born, but there was no sharing of information about the different steps and people with whom she became acquainted to accomplish her goal. I could have asked, I guess, but as a youth it was always about my interests and the roadblocks I had to overcome as I took my journey from childhood through my teenage years.
My father was a chemical engineer, working for Kopper’s Company out of first, Pittsburgh, and then Verona. He often spent much of his time on the road, leaving we three kids under the care of my mother.
For a time after my grandfather died, my grandmother lived with us in Oakmont. If I would have had my head screwed on properly, I had more than ample time to interview her about the past. It never happened. Now, I’ve learned more about her than ever by way of my mother’s manuscript which, by the way, I renamed. My mother’s original book was called, “And where are you from little girl…”. Since she traveled to Germany frequently and then back to the United States, sometimes accompanying her parents, all the time in the process of taking lessons to improve her singing ability, it made more sense to me to call the rewritten book “From Sea to High ‘C’”; high “C” being the musical note above middle “C”, the next “C” up on the keyboard as referred to as high “C”.
My grandfather, being a physician, had to stay back in New York City where he had one of his offices. My mother, invited to spend time in Germany, was informed by relatives that they knew of two excellent teachers who would help her accomplish her goal. Only after taking instructions from them did she learn that they were Nazis. It wasn’t long after that Hitler started forming his regime.
Prior to reading her book, I never had any interest in history. Her book was a definite eye-opener.
What I suggest for you, my readers, is to talk to your parents, grandparents and relatives about everything that can be extracted from their past. Learn firsthand what went on while they were growing up and then take notes of everything.
