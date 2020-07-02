I was talking with an individual recently when he let out a laugh and stated, “I was walking up the stairs in search of something and stepped right past it. It was like I never saw it at all.” With that, his laughter became much more intense.
My facial expression was more of a grin than an actual laugh. I could have competed with him, but what was the use. Here we were, two old men standing side by side, reflecting some of what old age is all about.
Some people call them the ‘golden years,’ but I have yet to understand where the gold comes into play. This could be a place where I could insert another bit of laughter, but it really isn’t a laughing matter, or is it? As I see it, I try to chuckle a bit. At least I won’t feel like doing the opposite.
I suppose there is a place for that form of conduct. The older one gets, the more joy he receives listening to children laugh as they go about being themselves. Isn’t it interesting as one ages, man does not take delight in the melodious outbursts of kids being themselves? One could call it the innocence of children, I imagine.
During middle age, young Americans get caught up in their own excitements as they party, sport, and call out from the highest mountains only to hear their echoes bounce off canyon walls before returning to the senders. Do they sense that they must restrain their childish behaviors? I’ve witnessed collegians completely bottle up when confronted on campus. What do you think causes this – childhood abuse, girl problems, or adult-teacher troubles?
We who are the geezer stage know all too well that we are what’s around the corner. The blame game is always a ‘past tense.’ It’s so much easier to blame others for our faults than realize we are the culprits for our misgivings.
A friend sent me a saying that got his attention that he thought I would find ‘story-worth.’ From
spiritdailyblog came this: “You’ll find peace when you realize you’re the one creating all the tension.”
That brings me to the subject of ‘self.’
We are made up of complexities of ‘proclivities,’ among other things. Defined, the highlighted word means, “a tendency to choose or do something regularly; an inclination toward a particular thing.” We all have our idiosyncrasies or ways of doing things our way.
When one is a child, he acts his age as taught, most likely by his parents, teens by their peers, and seniors by the wisdom they accumulated over the many years they have walked in the footprints of their relatives, friends, and associates.
Here I sit, three quarters past my seventy-sixth birthday nearing seventy-seventh. There’s nothing I can do about it other than to make the best of every day, caring for God first, followed by my brothers and sisters, and then me, myself and I. At least that is my goal.
The fun of it all is realizing the needs of others and then planning my attack, so to speak. Now that I am able to get around somewhat better via using my PeeVeehicle, life is so much more manageable. What’s holding me back is having to stay indoors due to the pandemic of COVID-19 in my nineteen-room castle. Companionship is nil. I believe I have a mouse definitely in my bedroom as I hear it making noises as I try to sleep. I put down one Havahart trap. Another challenge.
Worse yet, as I lowered my head onto my pillow to retire for the night, I was shocked to hear a squeal in my right ear so loud that I immediately sat up and flung the pillow across the room. I then grabbed a part of one of my blankets, knotted it into a ball, and used it for said purposes and went to sleep. In the morning, I separated the pillowcases and immediately washed them for future purposes.
That wasn’t the first time I heard noises coming from under my sheets. Now, I’m on to their tricks. Scared? Nope. Cautious, most definitely!
